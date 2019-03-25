The third entry of the How to Train Your Dragon movie franchise has finally made its last and resounding roar. Surprisingly (and pleasantly), it was an awesome movie and has certainly defied the watered down trilogy stereotype for Hollywood movies. Sadly though, it marks the series’ end on the big screen, it’s a bittersweet goodbye. Luckily, there are plenty of How to Train Your Dragon books to get your fandom fix.

So, if you just can’t get enough of How to Train Your Dragon, then you can always turn to the book franchise. A word of warning, however, if the only experience of the said fantasy universe you have is the movies or games, then the books might disorient you. That’s because How to Train Your Dragon books serve as loose inspirations or basis for the movies and games.

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD | Official Trailer 2

Watch this video on YouTube

Still, we too are fans, and we know how it feels for a fantasy medium series to end. Don’t cry for How to Train Your Dragon just yet, it’s not over until you read the source material. Luckily, there are twelve of them and can be read in any order but we have compiled the How to Train Your Dragon books in order, with pleasure. Here’s your “How to Recover From a Childhood Series Finale Ending” help, starting with:

Where it all began, courtesy of author Cressida Cowell. It has the same premise as the first film adaptation and will undoubtedly feel the most familiar. After all, this is where an outcast Viking Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III meets and forms a bond with a friendly Toothless. Of course, it details Hiccup’s humble beginnings before he became a renowned Viking, perfect for children aged 7 and above, or adults for that matter.

You might be wondering what could make the wee and sensible Hiccup more out-of-place in this fantasy universe, well, pirates, of course! In this second book of the series, Hiccup gets involved in a sea adventure after opening a casket which warned him to not open it. Hiccup being himself, he opened it and the rest is worth reading in this swashbuckling second book.

The film series never really went into how Hiccup was able to form a peculiar bond with dragons. In the book series, he actually studied them thoroughly and how they communicated. He even compiled it all in a book he called “How to Speak Dragonese.” Too bad the Romans (yes, they exist here) wanted Hiccup’s book and the secret to dragons, so they kidnapped Toothless, it’s up to Hiccup to rescue his dragon best friend.

The fourth book is all about Hiccup and his quest to save his friend Fishlegs from a severe affliction called Vorpentitis disease. Sounds easy enough, right? Nope, the cure is quite hard to fetch and even Hiccup has no idea what it is. Nevertheless, he set out on a journey facing new and scary sea dragons just to save Fishlegs.

One would think that Hiccup would run out of fetch quests after the fourth book. However, the thief of the Fire Egg does not seem to think so. Ever since the Fire Egg has been stolen, the Volcano Island became active and the eggs of the Exterminator dragons began hatching. It’s no big deal, they’ll only wipe out Hiccup’s Viking tribe once they mature. So it’s up to Hiccup and friends to find and retrieve the Fire Egg to stop to impending doom.

This book is all about Hiccup, it actually takes place near Hiccup’s 12th birthday. He was hoping for a quiet and peaceful birthday, something he might never get because Toothless ate his “How to Train Your Dragon” book. As usual, Hiccup must try to steal retrieve a copy the precious tome from the Meathead Public Library, but not without a few twists from homicidal villains along the way!

More sea adventures for Hiccup abound in this 7th book in the series. This time around, Hiccup is determined to “find” the continent of America using only a boat. A piece of cake any other circumstance, but Hiccup only has three months, five days and six hours to discover America… and to back to Berk, and save his father, while battling hideous creatures and winning an annual swimming race. That’s a tall order for a pubescent boy, Cressida Cowell.

One would think that Fishlegs has had enough after getting poisoned back in book 4. However, in this book, he is in trouble again and it’s up to Hiccup and Toothless to stage a daring rescue. Unfortunately, Hiccup will have to go through the Impossible Task and a bunch of hardened warriors just to finally be able to rescue Fishlegs. Hopefully, he’ll stay out of trouble after this…

For a time since Hiccup was able to tame dragons, Berk has lived a relatively easier life in harmony with them. That is until the world seemingly got cursed and flooding started ravaging the archipelago. Now, even the dragons are revolting from their masters and witches with diabolical schemes get thrown into the mix to complicate things.

Hilarious title depending on your age group but this 10th book is quite dramatic and dark. Both Hiccup and his father Stoick were exiled and their throne seized by Snotlout as the new Chief of the Hooligan Tribe. Still, in such troubled times, Hiccup must find the Dragon’s Jewel to restore hope to the world and bring order to the Dragon Rebellion, all the while being hunted by the whole Barbaric Archipelago.

A Hiccup on the run is still determined to be the King of the Wilderwest. Accompanied by his faithful Company of the Dragonmark, they await in the Murderous Mountains. Still, Hiccup might not get the chance to be a king so easily, as there could be a traitor waiting in the midst, among Hiccup’s camp even.

The final book of the series sees a full-blown war among the dragons and the humans. Hiccup, of course, is determined to see an end to it in order to bring harmony between both creatures. The problem is, either of the sides thinks that only one species should endure and the other should face extinction. It is up to Hiccup to save the dragons from total extinction with the help of his loyal friends. It’s a fitting finale for the How to Train Your Dragon books!

You might also like: