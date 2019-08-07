Iconic Movie Posters Recreated in Fuzzy Felt

Film marketing materials have given us some movie posters over the years that are as legendary as the films they advertise. When you strip away the CGI, the money and the photoshopping these posters were given, can you create the same effect with something as simple and brass tacks as felt? The Mill Shop recreated these iconic horror movie posters in fuzzy felt to see if they would have the same inspiring effect. Have a look at what they came up with below.

Alien

This 1979 epic pushed the boundaries of sci-fi and horror. Screen monsters had never been scarier than in Alien which is still a massively popular franchise to this day. The movie poster was atmospheric, intriguing and chilling all at once. The felt recreation is making ‘facehuggers’ look more like a charming house pet.

A Clockwork Orange

Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation of the famous novel A Clockwork Orange was as impactful on film as the novel was on literature. Kubrick’s surreal and artistic take on such a chequered narrative pushed cinema to new limits. The movie poster was a testament to what could be achieved with simplistic, stylish imagery and you’ll be seeing it for many years to come.

Jaws

A seminal moment in cinema, Jaws will be remembered forever and not only as Spielberg’s first box office smash. The movie poster for Jaws is particularly striking, capturing the essence of the film so perfectly in one image and also playing on the fear of open water that this film so exacerbated.

Jurassic Park

The Jurassic Park marketing campaign cost $65 million but nothing could be quite so effective as its minimal film poster. Spielberg likes to advertise his movies with one premise and that is not to reveal too much. Considering how groundbreaking the effects were for this film, that was absolutely essential. The result was a movie poster that tantalised your imagination with an almost perfect tagline.

The Shining

Another Kubrick masterpiece, The Shining is a movie that simply cannot be left out of any discussion of the horror genre and in fact, has given us at least one of the most famous in cinema. Saul Bass designed its chilling poster, with Kubrick actually reflecting several of his initial ideas for it.

The Silence of the Lambs

Jonathan Demme’s psychological thriller was genre-defining with an unforgettable performance from Antony Hopkins as Hannibal Lecter and Jodie Foster as Clarice Starling. The film’s poster was equally as chilling with some clever use of colouring and minimal design.

The Terminator

The Terminator is the boss of all 80s action movies. Its poster just about sums up every movie in the genre of this decade. Big guns, big men and big big popped collars. Being remade in felt, the masculine edge of this poster is reduced, giving us an Arnie that’s still pretty domineering, but just much less shiny.