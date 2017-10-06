Podracing is the intergalactic speed-fest that sees pods powered by massive jet engines fly around wildly dangerous circuits in the Star Wars universe. It was made most famous during Episode 1: The Phantom Menace when a nine-year-old Anakin Skywalker uses his Jedi reflexes to become the first human ever to win the Boonta Eve Classic on Tatooine.

The Podracers on show in Star Wars look awesome and can reach speeds of 800 km/h, but it can be hard to put them into context for our humble human minds. Which has the most powerful engine? How does one handle around corners compared to another? Is it better to have straight-line speed or agility?

That’s why ClickMechanic have created this great list of what the seven most iconic racing cars on Earth would look like if they were transformed into Podracers. Which would be your favourite?

7 of the Most Iconic Racing Cars as Podracers

1. Ferrari Podracer (F1)

Racing on Earth, especially Formula 1, is dominated by the image of Ferrari. The Ferrari Rosso red and iconic rearing stallion logo adorn many a bedroom wall, representing the ultimate car for those who dream of speed. As a Podracer we could expect the sleek Italian design and vibrant red to be a huge favourite for the billions watching across the universe.

2. Lamborghini Podracer (Blancpain GT Series)

Lamborghini is renowned for its ferocious engine power and space-age design so it would be a perfect fit for the world of Podracing. The added fuel capacity and durability of the Blancpain GT Series, specially modified for endurance racing, would make for a serious challenger across the rough-and-tumble tracks of the Podracing world.

3. Aston Martin Podracer (24 Hours of Le Mans)

The epitome of classic British auto engineering, Aston Martin have been producing high-speed race cars for over 100 years. After not competing for more than 40 years, in 2007 Aston Martin repeated its 1959 Le Mans victory, following it up with another two victories since. It’s a machine that lives for the track and there’s no doubt the Aston Martin Podracer would become a classic just like its four-wheeled version.

4. Ford GT Podracer (24 Hours of Le Mans)

This upstart American speedster tore up the rule-book when it conquered Le Mans four times in a row from ’66-’69. The car was called the GT40 as it was a mere 40” in height yet packed a phenomenal punch with its 7-litre V8 engine. We can expect the same from the Podracer version, what it might lack in size being made up for by American lust for pure power.

5. Subaru Podracer (World Rally Championship)

The instantly recognizable, dark blue Subaru Impreza dominated the hearts and minds of speedsters from the mid-90s till 2008, when they withdrew from the World Rally Championship. Yet this awesome machine still holds the record for race victories. Podracing would come naturally to this beautiful beast and its distinctive straight lines and rear spoiler would warn anyone that this Podracer was here for business.

6. BMW Podracer (European Touring Car Championship)

It would be impossible to have a Podracing event without the Germans being invited. Who better to represent the finesse and precision of German racing than BMW? Built to combine sturdiness and speed, the BMW Podracer would definitely still be in the running coming up to the finish line.

7. Dodge Podracer (NASCAR)

If you want to intimidate other drivers, either at the starting line or when breathing down their neck on the straights, look no further than the brawny American muscle of the Dodge Podracer. Built with the collision-heavy NASCAR circuit in mind this is one Podracer you wouldn’t want to pick a fight with on the track.

