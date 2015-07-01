While people are still reeling from and ranting about the Game of Thrones season 5 finale, casting and filming for season 6 is about to begin. The news is that the cast is on packing their bags to go and film in Girona, Spain. Additionally, casting for extras in Ireland is also supposed to be going on – at least the scouting part.

However shocking the last season has been, HBO is not giving up on one of the most popular TV shows today. Why would they anyway?

In other news – good news for book readers – GRRM is finally hunkering down to get “The Winds of Winter” finished. He says he’s not going to write for any season 6 episode because his priority is the next book. Yay!

So what are we to do while we wait – both for the next season and the next book?

We can re-watch all five seasons. We can re-read all five books.

We can also nerd out on the filming locations of Game of Thrones. We already know where they have filmed in the past, but here’s something cool to play with: an interactive map of Game of Thrones filming locations.

Titled “Game of Thrones: Discovering the New World”, the interactive map takes you to all the places where the cast has been.

When you hover over a location and then click, trivia about that place will be displayed, together with info related to the show (like what season, what place the location represented in the show, etc.).

You can also simply click on “Skip to location” so you don’t get dizzy from moving the cursor through the map.

From County Down, Northern Ireland to Morocco to Osuna, Spain, this interactive Game of Thrones filming location map is rather fun to look at – especially if you’re a trivia nerd. Or, if you’re a traveler and want to hop from one location to another, you have your itinerary mapped out for you. At no extra charge.

Play around with the map here.