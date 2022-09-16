Is Fate: The Winx Saga Season 3 confirmed by Netflix?

Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 lands on Netflix on Friday, September 16, 2022, and fans have already started searching for Season 3. So, is the magical teen drama series renewed for a third season?

When the first season of the Netflix TV show was released, it received mixed reviews from critics. Despite getting some negative responses, the show gathered millions of viewers in a couple of weeks and that helped the series to get a new season.

Fate: The Winx Saga | Season 2 Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 11297 Fate: The Winx Saga | Season 2 Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/YlNEvyjEWLQ/hqdefault.jpg 1098281 1098281 center 32600

MORE: Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 Release Date and Time

Is Fate: The Wix Saga Season 3 Confirmed?

Unfortunately, the fantasy TV show has not currently received any official announcement from the streaming giant for the season renewal.

However, not having any confirmation at the time of this writing doesn’t mean we won’t have it in the future. Netflix often takes time to decide whether a show will get a new season or not by going through the viewership.

The first season of Fate: The Winx Saga had a rating of 6.9/10 on IMDB. So, you could say that the show got mixed reactions from the fans in the first season, and if the second season gets a better response than Season 1, there’s a good chance that Netflix will renew the show.

Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 was confirmed one month after the first season’s release, so let’s hope the same happens after Season 2’s release.

Moreover, even if the show is renewed for a potential third season, it’s likely we won’t get to watch it until late 2023 or early 2024. That’s because TV shows with visual effects often take time to release, even after the filming concludes.

What is Fate: The Winx Saga about?

Fate: The Winx Saga revolves around a fairy named Bloom who takes admission to the magical high school Alfea in Otherworld. There, she befriends Water fairy Aisha, Mind fairy Musa, Light fairy Stella and Earth fairy Terra. The four fairies help Bloom to learn about her past. Meanwhile, they also learn the full potential of their powers.

However, their story takes a drastic turn when Burned Ones, the ancient creatures, start threatening the students of Alfea.

MORE: She-Hulk Episode 5 Ending Explained: Was it Daredevil’s helmet?