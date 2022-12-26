With Season 3’s conclusion just around the corner during the festive period, we confirm if His Dark Materials has been renewed for Season 4 on HBO Max.

Season 3 filming visited Spain’s Andalucia – a southern Spanish region made up of hills, rivers, and relentless fields – to film establishing shots, including the Guadalhorce Valley.

Written by Jack Throne and based on the novels of the same name by Philip Pullman, the fantasy drama His Dark Materials follows orphan Lyra who must continue to flee the Magisterium and her mother Mrs. Coulter, starring Keen, Ruth Wilson, James McAvoy, Amir Wilson, Andrew Scott, and more.

Is His Dark Materials Renewed for Season 4?

No, His Dark Materials will not be returning for Season 4 because it was previously announced that Season 3 would be the final season.

Fans will have expected this, however, as the series has faithfully adapted the longevity of the source materials by Philip Pullman, adapting three books into three series, meaning the show has come to a natural end.

Viewers will be able to tune into the series finale when it airs on HBO Max Monday, December 26, 2022. The UK is behind in the airing of Season 3, meaning British fans can expect the series finale to air on BBC One on February 5, 2023.

His Dark Materials – Cr. Simon Ridgway / HBO – 2022. Warner Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

His Dark Materials Series Finale to Meet a “Heart-Wrenching” End

Season One of His Dark Materials adapted Pullman’s first book, The Golden Compass – which was also adapted into a 2007 film by Chris Weitz – and the second season adapted The Subtle Knife. Season 3 is now adapting Pullman’s final entry, The Amber Spyglass.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Dan McCulloch confirmed the final season would have an emotional end:

“This one ends in a pretty heart-wrenching, emotional, but also an incredibly profound way. These books, I read them when I was a teenager, still watching the end of the show now, I think they still move me as they did then.”

His Dark Materials – Cr. HBO / 2022. Warner Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

How Many Episodes are in His Dark Materials Season 3?

His Dark Materials Season 3 is confirmed to have eight episodes within the third and final run.

Season 3 debuted with a double-bill premiere and each subsequent week will also deliver two episodes per slot.

Below, we have listed the third season’s full release schedule on HBO Max:

Episode 1: The Enchanted Sleeper – 5 December 2022

– 5 December 2022 Episode 2: The Break – 5 December 2022

– 5 December 2022 Episode 3: The Intention Craft – 12 December 2022

– 12 December 2022 Episode 4: Lyra and Her Death – 12 December 2022

– 12 December 2022 Episode 5: No Way Out – 19 December 2022

– 19 December 2022 Episode 6: The Abyss – 19 December 2022

– 19 December 2022 Episode 7: The Clouded Mountain – 26 December 2022

– 26 December 2022 Episode 8: The Botanic Garden – 26 December 202

Welcome to the Land of the Dead. New episodes of #HisDarkMaterials premiere Mondays at 9pm EST on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/ET47LOh1tv — His Dark Materials (@daemonsanddust) December 18, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

His Dark Materials Season 3 is now streaming on HBO Max.

Show all