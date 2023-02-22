As Star Wars fans become more invested in Clone Force 99, we discuss if Tech from The Bad Batch season 2 is autistic and share what actor, Dee Bradley Baker, had to say on the matter.

A third season hasn’t been confirmed for The Bad Batch yet, however, Season 2 was announced right before Season 1’s finale in August 2021, meaning a third season could be announced before Season 2’s finale.

Created by Dave Filoni for the streaming platform and considered a sequel spin-off to the animated series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, The Bad Batch first premiered back in May 2021 following the titular Clone Force 99, also known as The Bad Batch, starring Dee Bradley Baker and Michelle Ang in leading roles.

Is Tech from The Bad Batch autistic?

No, Tech has not been canonically confirmed to be autistic, but actor Dee Bradley Baker believes he’s “like someone who’s on the spectrum.”

In an interview with Rebel Force Radio, back in 2021, the voice actor for all the Batch, Baker, explained Tech’s personality:

“He’s a rapidly intelligent problem solver and he’s almost like someone who’s on the spectrum almost, where he doesn’t really play into the emotion or the joke or the messing around that most people do.”

After season 2 episode 9’s premiere, Star Wars fans from all over the galaxy were convinced that the brains of the batch, Tech, was autistic.

One scene, in particular, was flagged around Tech’s response that said:

“I may process moments and thoughts differently, but it does not mean that I feel any less than you.”

Fans took this as a surefire way of confirming that Tech showed signs of autism and many agreed that the character was receiving great development this season.

#TheBadBatch spoilers

I

I

I

I

Fuck yes, Tech is autistic. Tech is autistic. This is all the confirmation that I need to say that Tech is canonically autistic. I'm so happy! pic.twitter.com/XCERTVhfwc — Connor? #FlashPack #SWC2023 #TheFinalRun (@flashpointsaber) February 15, 2023

MORE BAD BATCH: Who is Romar in The Bad Batch Season 2? Meet Actor Hector Elizondo

How Many Episodes are in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 is confirmed to have 16 episodes on Disney Plus, following the same episode count as its freshman season.

Each episode is expected to be between 23-75 minutes in length, with later installments harboring a longer runtime.

The final two installments, Episodes 15 and 16, will air as a double bill serving as the season finale on March 29, 2023, and each episode releases weekly on a Wednesday as per Disney’s release schedule.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Cr. Star Wars, YouTube.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is now streaming on Disney Plus.

Show all