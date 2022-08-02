It has been reported that the long-running The CW series The Flash will end after its ninth season on the network, prompting fans to ask if the show has been cancelled or if nine seasons were planned all along.

We explore news of The Flash’s imminent end, see what fans are saying about its final run online, and discuss when the series finale could be.

Developed by Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, and Geoff Johns for The CW and based on the DC character of the same name, The Flash features the fastest man alive, Barry Allen, and his involvement with S.T.A.R. Labs, starring Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, and more.

Is The Flash cancelled?

Yes, many sources are confirming that The Flash was cancelled by The CW due to a decline in ratings.

TVLine reported that The Flash Season 8 averaged just over 1 million total viewers with a 0.3 demo rating, showing a 40 percent decline from Season 7. Despite its decline, The Flash has consistently remained one of The CW’s most popular shows.

In the same report, a statement from executive producer Eric Wallace reflected on the show’s nine years:

“Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor and spectacle. And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race. So many amazing people have given their talents, time and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show’s incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world.”

DC fans react to the news

News of the show’s cancellation has received mixed reviews from the DC fandom, with some grieving over the loss of many DC shows on The CW and others glad that The Flash is finally ending.

The CW’s major cancellation sweep was also commented on and many are worried that this is the demise of the network after being bought by Nexstar Media Group.

Another fan thought it would be best to use Season 9 to conclude the Arrowverse as a whole, which will serve as one big finale for the other DC shows cancelled too.

I’m happy The Flash is ending but we are watching the demise of the cw due to the new religious owner that bought it and that actually sucks.



10 shows cancelled in one sweep, then Riverdale, then The Flash. Ending anything that doesn’t align. All American feels like it’s next. pic.twitter.com/7kEZoOfwzy — IN PUBLIC??? ? (@dojabins) August 1, 2022

If they're smart this season will be treated as a big finale to the Arrowverse as a whole, providing closure to The Flash but also the other shows that were cancelled https://t.co/sFZRZKHhU0 — Neb | ???? (@NebsGoodTakes) August 1, 2022

The Flash series finale

Deadline confirmed that The Flash Season 9, its final season, will debut in 2023 and contain 13 episodes to conclude the narrative – the show’s shortest episode count.

The 13 episodes have been ordered for a midseason premiere, meaning the series finale should take place just ahead of Warner Bros’ The Flash movie with Ezra Miller.

This is the first time The Flash has not aired during The CW’s fall schedule, excluding 2020, which will be a change for fans looking ahead.

The CW brass have been diligent about giving its signature series a proper ending, when possible. #TheFlash is one of two legacy shows whose next seasons will be last, along with ‘Riverdale’ https://t.co/RWvmmkWsEG pic.twitter.com/TtIiESjcV8 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 1, 2022

