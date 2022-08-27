Is 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' based on the books?

After House of the Dragon‘s premiere, it’s almost time for the premiere of the other much-awaited TV show of the year, i.e., The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. As the date for the series premiere is approaching, fans are eager to know whether the TV show is based on the books. Well, the answer to this is a bit complicated, and this post explains the same.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was greenlit in 2017 by Amazon Prime, and at the same time, the commitment for five seasons was made. In fact, in October 2022, the filming of the second season will begin.

Does the story of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power follow the books?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power follows the Second Age of Middle Earth and adapts the story from J.R.R. Tolkien. However, it doesn’t follow any particular book; instead, the TV show pulls out references and texts from different books written by J.R.R. Tolkien. Furthermore, the forthcoming Amazon Prime TV show is set thousands of years before the events of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.

As per a press release by Amazon Prime, the official synopsis of the TV show reads:

This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.

J.R.R. Tolkien is a famous author with millions of fans, and most of his fans are unhappy seeing that the TV show doesn’t follow a particular source material. Twitter is flooded with several criticism posts, and fans have also taken their concerns to Reddit.

That said, the trailer for The Rings of Power looks fantastic with spectacular visuals. So, it’s no arguing that the show will be a massive hit, and if the story lands nicely with the audience, then it will surely stand shoulder to shoulder with shows like GOT and House of the Dragon in terms of viewership.

