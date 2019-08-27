That’s No Moon, It’s A Death Star Popcorn Maker!

Oh boy, it looks like this year (probably beyond) is all about Star Wars, isn’t it? First the game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order; then the sequel, Rise of the Skywalker; then finally, we get two new TV series in the form of Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Mandalorian. It’s going to be a blast! Speaking of blasts, you might want to make that film and TV (or even gaming) experience more fun with popcorn. We have just the thing for your Star Wars extravaganza: the Death Star Popcorn Maker!

Well, it’s no moon and it’s no big space station either, but it’s fashioned like one! Presenting the Death Star Popcorn Maker. What was once a galaxy-spanning superweapon has been turned into a handy tool you can use whenever you need snacks. This way, it’s way less bulky than a microwave and requires less effort than stove or oven cooking.

Now, you can finally binge-watch the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series or even The Mandalorian and have popcorn always at the ready.

The Death Star Popcorn Maker stands tall at 12 inches and has a 9-inch diameter. Unlike the Empire’s Death Star, this one virtually has no weakness save for immersion in water (it’s not dishwasher safe and you can only wipe the bowl parts), meaning no pesky Skywalker can destroy it. It comes complete with an outer cover/bowl, an inner cover, a chute, and a measuring scoop.

The best part? It’s perfect for you health-conscious galactic citizens; this awesome Imperial popcorn maker uses air (not oil) to pop and cook the popcorn, meaning you don’t need to add unwelcome fat to your snacks… unless you want butter, of course, you can add it.

Get your popcorn NOW! Unlimited power popcorn! From the Death Star Popcorn Maker.