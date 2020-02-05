James Bond: The Best Cars of All Time

Let’s face it, James Bond is an icon for many people and it is little wonder with his suave attitude, a penchant for the finer things in life, and let’s not forget, his amazing collection of cars. In this short article, we are going to take a look at the top five Jame Bond cars and why they were so good.

Top Five James Bond Cars

Aston Martin DB-5. Who could forget such an iconic car? If you are looking for pure class and distinction, this would be the car to choose. This car is featured in no less than six Bond movies and is probably the one which springs to mind when “Bond cars” is mentioned.

Aston Martin V8 Vantage. Staying with the Aston Martin for the next one, this classic is featured in The Living Daylights and is recognised as having a super-powerful engine and being at the top end of British luxury sports cars.

BMW Z8. This stunning car is featured in The World Is Not Enough and is a car that completely fits the personality of James Bond. Featuring an extremely robust aluminium body, the car is certainly perfect for a spy.

Lotus Esprit Turbo. This car only appeared in one of the movies but some of its Lotus brothers and sisters made an appearance in other movies. However, the Lotus Esprit Turbo is one of the most well-loved amongst die-hard James Bond fans due to its sporty look and the fact that any time that Bond has driven one of these, the excitement is palpable.

Ford Mustang Mach 1. If you are looking for an iconic car, then this is it. It is not only famous for being one of Bond’s cars but on its own. In the movie Diamonds Are Forever, we see Bond perform some impressive manoeuvres in this car, some of the best we’ve ever seen, giving the car a well-earned place on this list.

Other Notable Bond Cars

Of course, there have been many more cars appear in the James Bond series and it wouldn’t be right to simply ignore them, so let’s take a quick look at some of the other amazing cars that Bond has driven.

Sunbeam Alpine

Bentley Mark IV

Toyota 2000 GP

Mercury Cougar

AMC Hornet

Citroen 2CV

Bajaj RE

Rolls Royce Silver Cloud II

BMW Z3

Ford Fairlane

