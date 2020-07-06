5 Japanese crossover moments that hit the right nostalgia strings

Crossovers have filled Japanese television in the past decade, and continues to bring together fans of different ages and genres. The key ingredient for these anime and live-action events? Nostalgia. Seeing old characters play with new ones is always fun to see on the screen. But crossovers from between totally different shows are also enjoyable.

Here are 5 Japanese crossovers in the past decade that you should check out.

Kamen Rider × Super Sentai × Space Sheriff: Super Hero Taisen Z

The 2012 crossover movie between different generations of Super Sentai and Kamen Rider was undeniably crazy. Kamen Rider × Super Sentai: Super Hero Taisen focused on their respective nostalgia teams that can access powers of older counterparts. But the 2013 sequel added another series into the mix: Space Sheriff Heroes, with Gavan as their representative.

To complete the insanity, this movie special also featured older counterparts of the then-current lineup of tokusatsu heroes. So you get the first Super Sentai and Kamen Rider, together with the older Space Sheriff Heroes. It just shows that there are still craziere mashups than Kaizoku Sentai Gokaiger.

There’s a huge number of tokusatsu crossovers out there, and some are quite notable. But that is a topic for another time.

Gundam vs Hello Kitty Project

Don’t let the ‘vs’ fool you. With Gundam celebrating its 40th year and Hello Kitty its 45th this 2020, both franchises decided to team up and create a crossover of a lifetime. The short clip above shows a cute tandem between the two iconic and nostalgic characters, and the special edition toy that comes with it.

Lupin the 3rd vs. Detective Conan: The Movie

What started as a special TV episode in 2009 merited a full-length movie sequel pitting the world’s greatest thief against Japan’s best detective anew in 2013. Conan and Lupin III try to outwit each other, but circumstances force them to team up for the second time.

Yu-Gi-Oh!: Bonds Beyond Time

To celebrate the franchise’s 10th anniversary, this 2010 animated film brought together the main protagonists from three different series. While the plot can be headscratching, the sight of three characters from different generations working together is enough for hardcore fans to see.

Digimon Fusion Wars

Near the end of the series in 2012, prime versions of previous Digidestined and their Digimon partners were summoned to help the current team. Let nostalgia hit you with the video below.

