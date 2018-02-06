Japanophiles, Listen Up! We’re Giving Away a Copy of “Cool Tokyo Guide”

Travelers, you may want to pay attention, too. This week, we’re holding a “win it before you can buy it” event for people who are planning on going to Tokyo, want to go to Tokyo, or simply want a guide to one of the coolest cities in the world.

Tokyo – where gadgets, temples, video games, and anime (and then some) all come together.

Our friends at Tuttle Publishing are giving away a copy of their new – yet-to-be-released – book, Cool Tokyo Guide.

Written by Abby Denson (author of Cool Japan Guide), this book is not your ordinary travel guide. Inside its pages, you’ll find a graphic novel which you can live in real life.

Together with her husband Matt, friend Yuuko, and sidekick Kitty Sweet Tooth, Abby will introduce you to:

• A restaurant where clowns drive robots and mermaids ride on sharks

• Fantastic shops for lovers of everything from vintage manga to dollar-store treasures

• Great places to take kids—or be a kid, of any age—like the Ghibli Museum and Palette Town

• Famous sites both old and new, from Sensoji Temple to Tokyo Tower

• Major comic conventions in the anime, cosplay and manga capital of the world

• Must-visit spots like Ueno Park and even a few spots outside the city

Experience Tokyo from the eyes of an insider, comic book-style.

So, who wants a copy?

Follow the instructions below to join the contest.

The giveaway starts today, February 6 and ends on February 11. The winner will be announced on Twitter on February 12.

a Rafflecopter giveaway



For other Asian-inspired books and guides like this one, follow Tuttle Publishing online: