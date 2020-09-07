Japan’s Anime Manhole Covers and Where to Find Them

Japan’s manhole covers have always caught the attention of the internet. If you’ve been able to travel to Japan and its different regions, you’ll notice how the manhole cover designs are different depending on the city or the region. For example, you’ll find a turtle manhole cover in Kyoto since turtle is the city’s main motif, some manholes would have a dragon, or even a landmark from that particular city. According to the Japan Society of Manhole Covers, there are over 6000 manhole covers with artistic designs used all over Japan. Now, they’ve decided to take it up a notch with Japan anime manhole covers.

If you want to see some of Japan’s manhole cover designs, you can take a look at these photos.

Pokémon

If you’re a fan of Pokémon, you’ll definitely love these manhole cover designs, also called as the Kanto Pokédex Pokéfuta. These manhole covers have actually appeared in eight prefectures: Hokkaido, Fukushima, Iwate, Kagawa, Kagoshima, Kanagawa, Miyazaki, and Tottori.

For old-time fans, the six first generation Pokémon designs in Serigaya Park in Matsuya is something to look forward to. They decided on this certain location to encourage tourism in the area, as well as because it is located in the Tokyo Metropolis; Tokyo being part of the Kanto region which is also the first region in the original Pokémon universe. The pocket monsters featured will be Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle. Along with Oddish with Weedle and Caterpie, Rattata with Pidgey, and two Poliwags.

With these new additions, the Pokéfutas spread around Japan totals to 103. To get the specific locations of these manholes, you can visit their website.

Other Anime

Besides Pokémon, other famous anime shows are getting their own designs as well. These anime manhole covers were made for the Tokorozawa Sakura Town in Tokorozawa City which opened last month. If you haven’t heard of Tokorozawa Sakura Town yet, it is the newest entertainment complex for anime fans. Visitors can stay in an anime-themed hotel, visit the Kadokawa Culture Museum and its massive library. To complete the experience, the manholes installed in the complex will feature famous characters from anime shows.

Image Credit: Dengeki Online

As soon as you get off at the Higashi Tokorozawa station, a path leading to Tokorozawa Sakura Town will be filled with these anime manhole covers. Some characters you’ll see are from Bungou Stray Dogs, The Melancholy Life of Haruhi Suzumiya, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and Re:Zero. What’s even more amazing about these manhole covers are that they light up at the night! During the day, it absorbs solar energy for its LED light, and at night it glows.

