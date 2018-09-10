10 Best Jason Bateman Movies Ozark Fans Should Watch

We all love Jason Bateman movies — and surely he’s an actor of many endowments — however, what we may love about him the most is his signature facial expression(s).

You see, classic Bateman face!

We love the halfway annoyed, halfway irked face he makes when he’s selling a joke. It is his signature move as an actor: the ‘JBF’ (Jason Bateman Face), if you will.

And just for fun, here’s one more JBF:

Ha ha! You gotta love it.

In reference to Jason Bateman movies, his highest grossing films have received a lot of laurels over the years, earning millions upon millions of dollars around the globe.

The actor’s been in a lot of films, thereby people often debate each other over what the greatest Jason Bateman flick of all time is. This list is not to rank Bateman films, but name ten films of his that we feel will entertain you the most.

Ozark TV show fans that have completed Ozark season 2 and are painstakingly awaiting season three, this list will provide you with sufficient Bateman material to hold you over the meanwhile (if you haven’t seen the ten films already).

Bateman is most known for his role of Michael Bluth in the sitcom “Arrested Development“, though there are some Ozark TV show fans that do not know just how many films the thespian’s actually been in.

However for those that have argued with others before about what the best Jason Bateman movies are, we’ve compiled this list to help end your ongoing squabble once and for all.

Without further ado: we bring to you the best Jason Bateman movies in existence.

Horrible Bosses (2011)

“The second one was garbage, as far as box office goes,” said Bateman of Horrible Bosses 2, which released over Thanksgiving weekend in 2014. “Who knows whether it was on the merits or when they released it, but it did not do any money.” Bateman, who referred to the sequel as “a paycheck for [the cast],” facetiously blamed the audience for heartening the studio to create a follow-up that didn’t need to be made. “Don’t go out and buy a bunch of tickets for the first one unless you want a second one because we don’t have any discipline in this town,” rebuked Bateman. “It’s a path of least resistance.” Needless to say … Bateman had no wrangles about the original film.

Bad Words (2013)

Bad Words, is Bateman’s directorial debut, which he too starred in. He plays a man who never completed the 8th grade, and through a legal glitch is permitted to participate in a national spelling bee. The story takes place principally over one weekend and follows the protagonist and his encounters with the supporting cast, at least one of them is a kid he befriends. The picture strives to be objectionable, however comes off more loving if anything.

The Change-Up (2011)

The Change-Up is a 2011 American comedy film directed and produced by David Dobkin, written by Scott Moore and Jon Lucas, and starring Ryan Reynolds and Jason Bateman. The movie was released on August 5, 2011, in North America by Universal Pictures and garnered mostly bad reviews, with observers criticizing the overly crass humor and plot, but applauding the cast and especially Bateman’s against-type performance.

The Gift (2015)

The Gift, is Joel Edgerton‘s directorial debut. He plays a high school mate who stalks Rebecca Hall and Bateman, who are married. The “stalker thriller” soon turns into something more, something cleverer, and something that’ll undermine your anticipations at every bend. It won’t allow you to figure it out until it desires you to, and it furnishes plenty of congenial stuns. It’s an awesome thriller with a plethora of suspense throughout its duration time.

The Switch (2010)

The Switch is an American comedy romantic film, directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon. Based on a screenplay written by Allan Loeb, the motion picture, formerly called “The Baster”, was influenced by the short story Baster by Jeffrey Eugenides, primitively published in The New Yorker in 1996. The film stars Jason Bateman, Jennifer Aniston, and Thomas Robinson. Juliette Lewis, Patrick Wilson, and Jeff Goldblum appear in main supporting roles. Filming commenced in March 2009, and terminated in May 2009. Re-shoots occurred in October 2009.

DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story (2004)

The commentary team at the dodgeball games — is certainly the best part(s) of Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story. Bateman, beside Gary Cole, offer the commentary, and nearly every line they say is hysterical. The rest of the movie is pretty humorous — a sports flick about the proprietors of rivaling gyms battling in a dodgeball tournament — with a lot of comical people in it — however, it is the commentary that sticks with you after it’s long over.

Juno (2007)

Juno is a Canadian-American comedy-drama film written by Diablo Cody and directed by Jason Reitman. Ellen Page stars as an free-minded teen tackling an unexpected pregnancy and the subsequent incidents that place pressures of grown life onto her. Jason Bateman, Jennifer Garner, Michael Cera, Allison Janney, and J. K. Simmons too stars. Shooting spanned from February to March 2007 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Juno premiered on September 8 at the 2007 Toronto International Film Festival, obtaining a standing ovation.

Hancock (2008)

Hancock, is a superhero film directed by Peter Berg and starring Will Smith, Charlize Theron and Jason Bateman. It tells the fable of a freelance superhero, John Hancock (Smith) from Los Angeles whose foolhardy actions habitually cost the city millions of dollars. At length one person he saves, Ray Embrey (Bateman), makes it his quest to shift Hancock’s public image for the better.

Couples Retreat (2009)

Couples Retreat is an American romantic comedy film directed and written by Peter Billingsley with contributions to the script by Vince Vaughn, Jon Favreau, Dana Fox, Greg Beeman and Curtis Hanson. Favreau and Vaughn star with Jason Bateman, Faizon Love, Kristen Bell, Kristin Davis, Malin Åkerman and Jean Reno. The film was released on October 9, 2009, in the United States.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Jason Bateman stars as an Animal Instincts investigator: a character on Sarah Marshall’s show, “Animal Instincts”. The film too stars Jason Segel, Kristen Bell, Russell Brand and Mila Kunis. It was written by Segel, directed by Nicholas Stoller and co-produced by Judd Apatow.