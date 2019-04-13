Jedi Fallen Order Revealed at Star Wars Celebration Chicago with Epic Story Trailer

Beyond everything else hitting us hard this week at Star Wars Celebration Chicago (including snow!), Lucasfilm and Respawn Entertainment dropped our first full look at the new Jedi Fallen Order video game coming later this year. Admittedly, there was no gameplay footage (they’re likely saving that for E3 in June), but this glorious story trailer introduces us to our main character, Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan from “Gotham” and “Shameless”) and his struggle to live a life under the radar in a galaxy crushed under the Empire’s heel.

You see, Cal is a former Jedi Padawan who escaped the Emperor’s Order 66. He’s on the run, trying to create a new life and not make trouble, but you know it’s not going to last long. Check out the trailer now to see for yourself:

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order — Official Reveal Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Respawn, as you probably know, is the team behind Titanfall and Titanfall 2 (did you notice the wall running in the trailer above? yeahp), so expect some epic battles, though not in PvP mode. This ain’t no Battlefront 2. This is single-player story-driven, no micro-transaction gaming – something Star Wars gamers have been begging for since I can’t remember when. And after all the drama over the Battlefront 2 micro-transaction mess, publisher EA is hungry for a hit more than endless disgruntled fan outcry.

If you’re not afraid of a few more details behind the making of this new, darker corner of the Saga, here’s some bits from the official press release:

“Players will meet Cal on Bracca, a brand-new Star Wars planet and one of several new locations introduced in the game. Cal is hiding from the Empire in plain sight but is forced to go on the run when he exposes his Force powers. Along the way, Cal will make new friends, like his mysterious companion Cere, as well as run into some familiar faces, all while being accompanied by his faithful droid BD-1. Cal’s flight from the Empire is made even more dangerous as he is being pursued by the Second Sister, one of the Empire’s elite Inquisitors, who seeks to hunt Cal down and extinguish this surviving Jedi. Assisting the Second Sister are the terrifying Purge Troopers, special Imperial forces trained to seek out Jedi and aid the Inquisitors in their dastardly work. “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is designed with gameplay as a top priority in order to deliver the kind of intense Star Wars lightsaber battles that are seen in the films. Brought to life by Respawn, a studio known for high-quality games that are both visually beautiful and technically masterful, players will use their Jedi training to create different melee combinations with an innovative lightsaber combat system and Force abilities. Players will also use traversal and other platforming abilities to strategically overcome opponents and solve puzzles in their path across this galaxy-spanning adventure. Star Wars fans will recognize iconic locations, weapons, gear, and enemies, while also meeting a roster of fresh characters, locations, creatures, droids and adversaries new to Star Wars.”

Jedi Fallen Order will launch November 15th, 2019, just a month before “Star Wars Episode 9: The Rise of Skywalker”. Between these two big releases (oh, and the opening of Galaxy’s Edge at both US Disney parks), it looks like Star Wars is closing out the year with a Death Star sized bang.

Bonus: Here’s the whole Jedi Fallen Order panel from Star Wars Celebration Chicago 2019 that got the whole world buzzing.

The Galaxy-Wide Premiere of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Live Panel at SWCC 2019

Watch this video on YouTube

Watch for more about Jedi Fallen Order this summer as EA will likely be dropping some even newer footage at E3 Expo 2019 in Los Angeles.