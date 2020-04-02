Jedi Or Sith? No Need To Choose With This LEGO Lightsaber Collection!

If there ever was one weapon in all of geekdom that best represents science fiction, it would be the most futuristic melee weapon ever, the lightsaber. Thanks to George Lucas’ imagination and free time, he managed to invent the coolest looking laser sword ever. Thanks to LEGO as well, you get to have miniatures of some of the most prominent ones with the LEGO Lightsaber collection!

That is assuming you already have the correct Star Wars Jedi or Sith miniatures to wield these babies. They’re called the Light Sword Bundle Pack for obvious copyright reasons but we all know what they all are. Anyway, this is the LEGO lightsaber collection of your dreams! It contains 75 lightsabers in varying colors and designs.

From Darth Maul’s dual-bladed crimson Qui-Gon impaler to the more standard Jedi designs. They are also fully compatible with major building block brands from Mega Bloks®, Best-Lock®, LEGO®, and many others. This 75-piece lightsaber collection costs only $13.88, which is a steal– you never know when your Jedi or Sith mini-figures will lose their weapons.

But don’t stop there, take it up a notch and monopolize the lightsaber production! We also present you with this Light Sword Factory Brick Set to complete your collection and make the number of lightsabers you have feel more justified. It also lets you roleplay your Jedi or Sith ceremonial rite of passage of building their own lightsaber after they graduate.

The whole set contains 144 pieces and is made with durable ABS plastic, the same as the lightsaber collection. This lightsaber factory is also compatible with LEGO brick sets and miniatures. Meanwhile, this factory costs only $12.49.

So grab your lightsaber collection and lightsaber factory while waiting for Star Wars Episode X. It’s a long wait, by the way.