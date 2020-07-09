Join the Star Wars Virtual Run 2020

Heads up, Star Wars fans! The first-ever Star Wars Virtual Run 2020 is now happening in Southeast Asia. The event was originally scheduled to happen on May 4th – a reference to the iconic phrase, “May the Force Be With You”. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation and various precautionary measures of different countries, the event was pushed back to June 15.

Star Wars Virtual Run 2020

In collaboration with LIVE3LY, a popular social fitness app in Southeast Asia, the very first Star Wars Virtual Run 2020 is now happening. Coincidentally, 2020 also marks the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

So what is a virtual run? It is like any other run except the run can be done at your own pace and time. Not only does this event cater to runners, who may or may not be fans of the sci-fi series, but it’s also a perfect event for non-runners as well. The event started last June 15 and will end on September 30. Even though the event has already started, people who are interested to join can still register for the event. A fun concept they applied for this virtual run is that the participants are asked to choose whether they’ll pledge allegiance to the Light side or the Dark side (so far, more are joining the Dark Side).

Star Wars Virtual Run 2020 has two categories: the 5.4K and the 40K run. Participants can choose to run solo under the 5.4K category, or run with a buddy under the 40K run.

How does it work?

Participants will have to download the MOVE by LIV3LY app on Google Play or App Store. From there, you can use the app to track your runs. You can also link your run to the MapMyRun, Apple HealthKit, or GoogleFit. Your runs don’t have to be finished in one go. In fact, you can divide your runs – as long as you accomplish the distance you registered for by September 30, 2020. Moreover, if you’re not comfortable with running outside to complete your distance, running on a treadmill is completely fine!

Who can join?

Anyone aged 18 years old and above can practically join the Star Wars Virtual Run 2020. Registration for the event is from June 15 to September 29, 11:59 pm Singaporean Time. While the run is happening in Southeast Asia, anyone can participate as long as you have a registered mailing address in the following countries: Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, and Vietnam. For those joining from Indonesia, participants have to be aged 21 years old and above.

Of course, registering for the event is not free. Joining the 5.4K category costs SGD25 and the 40K category costs SGD40. Another thing to take note of is that you have to be sure of the category you are registering for because once it’s confirmed, you can’t change your category anymore. If you want to do both categories, you are more than welcome to do so.

Prizes and Merchandise

Once you finish and clock-in your run, finisher trophies are going to be mailed to your registered mailing address. For 5.4K finishers, you will get a BB-8 Trophy if you pledged allegiance to the Light Side, while those in the Dark Side will get the First Order Stormtrooper Trophy. Meanwhile, 40K finishers will not only get the 40K Finisher Trophies (BB-8 and Stormtrooper), but they will also be gifted with the Limited Edition 40th Anniversary Darth Vader Gold Trophy.

For those who participating in the 40K category, only one set of trophies will be awarded. If you and your buddy want to avail another set of trophies, you can always buy an additional set for $29.90.

Another thing to look forward to during this event is the exclusive Star Wars merchandise. The merchandise available is the Limited Edition Virtual Run Pass Holder and Mobile Stand. Both items can be purchased from the MOVE by LIV3LY app. For those who do not plan on participating on the run, merchandises are still available for you to buy. However, keep in mind that the items can only be shipped to limited countries. These are Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Philippines.

