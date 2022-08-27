Jojo's Stone Ocean Part 2 Release Date and Episode Count

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean gave us an update for the much-awaited part 2 during Anime Expo 2022. On July 2, 2022, the animated series received a trailer with a release date. So, at what date the anticipated anime will come out on Netflix? Well, here’s the answer you are looking for.

Stone Ocean arc from the Japanese manga Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure was originally published in Shone Jump in 1999 and ran until 2003. In 2021, the anime adaptation of Jojo’s Stone Ocean Part 1 was released on Netflix, and Viz Media licensed it for International fans in January 2022.

Jojo’s Stone Ocean Part 2 will premiere on Thursday, September 1, 2022. In Japan, the episodes of the anime will get released weekly. Initially, the second part of the famous anime was announced at Anime Expo 2022, and the event also disclosed that the animated series was already in production at the time. Later, the date announcement trailer in July was released, and fans have been waiting for the show’s return since then.

How many episodes will Jojo’s Stone Ocean Part 2 have?

Like the first part of Jojo’s Stone Ocean, the second part also comes with 12 episodes, which means the series will run from 13-24 episodes. Confirming this, the official Twitter account of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure posted:

[Anime “Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean” New PV Lifted! !! ] Episodes 13-24

Exclusive pre-delivery worldwide on Netflix in the fall of 2022! !! Scheduled to start TV broadcasting in 2022! !!

The Stone Ocean Part 1 covered 50 chapters of the manga in the first 12 episodes, and the manga has published 158 chapters in total. So, if the second part of its anime adaptation covers the next 50 chapters, there is still enough source material to be covered. Hence, we should expect to get a part 3 for the anime as well.

The first part of Stone Ocean ended with Jolyne Cujoh recovering one of the two discs to revive her father – Jotaro Cujoh. However, Jolyne got severely injured while fighting the Whitesnake, who fled from the scene. So, it’s safe to assume that Part 2 will pick up right where Episode 12 left off, and we’ll see how Jolyne will survive the whole ordeal.

