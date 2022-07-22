Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 192 Delayed, New Release Date confirmed

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular mangas of all time. Till now, it has released 191 chapters, and this week it had to come up with Chapter 192 in the 34th issue of Shonen Jump Magazine. However, the manga went on a hiatus, but fortunately, it gave us a new release date for the chapter.

In the previous chapter, we saw a cursed spirit trying to bring down Maki by revealing its identity as Naoya. Now, fans are waiting to see if Maki will defeat the cursed spirit or will she be sealed forever.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 142 will get published in Shonen Jump Magazine#35 on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 12:00 AM JST. The enthusiasts based in other regions can read the upcoming chapter of the famed Japanese manga on Manga Plus and Viz on Sunday, July 31, 2022. You may follow the below time schedule to keep a check on the chapter.

Pacific Timing- 8:00 AM (July 31)

Central Timing- 10:00 AM (July 31)

Eastern Timing- 11:00 AM (July 31)

British Timing- 4:00 PM (July 31)

European Timing- 5:00 PM (July 31)

Indian Timing- 8:30 PM (July 31)

What happened in Chapter 191?

Chapter 191 begins with a small flashback where we see an old Shino sneaking into the Kamo household. Seeing him, a confused Naritoshi appears and asks Shino about his identity and his motives. Being confronted, Shino tells him he wants to meet principal Gakuganji, Gojo, and the Zenin families.

When Naritoshi asks him how he got into the Kamo house, he gives the credit to Kurukichi after calling him the captain of the Guards. Hearing this, Naritoshi corrects him by saying that Heishichi is the captain. Besides this, Naritoshi mocks the older adult by calling himself the next head of the family.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 192 Preview:



Naoya, shifts into a curse!!!



Release Date: Monday, 1st August. pic.twitter.com/msRryDOI5A — Ducky (@IDuckyx) July 18, 2022

In reply to this, Shino says that he might be old, but he hasn’t forgotten anything, and a child-like Naritoshi cannot outwit him. In continuation, Shino says that he resembles Master Naritoshi. Later, Naritoshi goes to a room where he gets shocked to see Kenjaku. The latter pulls Naritoshi’s leg by saying that he’s late. However, he also says that Tokyo’s transportation grid isn’t working.

Kenjaku then discusses his plans of removing every corrupted member from Jujutsu headquarters. He also reveals how he removed several members, including Gojo, because he didn’t agree to become a part of his clan. Getting to know all this, Naritoshi understood that now it was his turn, and Kenjaku would kill him anytime. So, Naritoshi asked him directly, but Kenjaku said he wouldn’t waste his time killing him.

After that, the chapter brings us to the present concurrence (11 days after the flashback), where we see a cursed spirit attacking Maki. When the creature reveals his real identity, it turns out to be Naoya.