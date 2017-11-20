justice league hoodie giveaway

We’ve all been waiting for Justice League for the most part of the year, and when it finally came out, all sorts of controversy came along with it – especially the delayed release of Rotten Tomatoes’ (bad) review.

To be fair to the movie, though, the audience score is not so bad (80% liked it as opposed to the Tomatometer score 40%). Whatever you think of it (if you’ve already seen the movie, that is), we’re pretty sure you’ll love what we have for you today: a “You Can’t Save The World Alone Justice League Hoodie”.

Thanks to Angel Jackets, one of you guys will receive this awesome Justice League hoodie worth $49.

Angel Jackets has a wide array of apparel that caters to us geeks. They’ve got Blade Runner Collection as well as a Star Wars Collection. Of course, there is the Justice League Collection. Aside from the Justice League Hoodie we’re giving away, here are the other items from the line. (Also, check them out on Amazon.)

This week, though, it’s all about the team and not the individual jackets (although the Wonder Woman and Aquaman one is really really calling to us).

So, a “You Can’t Save The World Alone Justice League Hoodie” is up for grabs, and here’s what you need to know.

The giveaway starts today, November 20 (Monday) and ends on November 26 (Sunday).

The winner will be announced on November 27 (Monday).

Only US and Canada residents qualify.

Unlock more entries upon tweeting.

You can tweet once a day, every day to earn more entries.

Good luck!

a Rafflecopter giveaway



