Kaiju No. 8 is approaching the release of Chapter 86, and here’s all you need to know about the upcoming chapter’s release schedule.

Naoya Matsumoto’s Kaiju No. 8 is a top-rated manga series that started its serialization in July 2020. People who love movies like Godzilla might have heard of the term “Kaiju,” which basically means “monsters.” Well, that’s what Kaiju No. 8 is all about. The story focuses on a fictional Japan which quite frequently gets attacked by Kaijus. So, the government forms an anti-kaiju force to fight these demons. So far, the author has been giving us a compelling story with each new chapter, and the community is certain that the next chapter won’t be any different.

When Does Chapter 86 of Kaiju No. 8 Come Out?

Chapter 86 of Kaiju No. 8 is scheduled to release worldwide on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 8:00 AM PT (Pacific Timing). Fans of the series can read the chapter on Viz Media and Manga Plus, but the release time will vary for your region because of the time difference. Here’s the exact release schedule that you can follow:

Fans desperately await Kaiju No. 8’s anime adaptation

Last year in August, it was officially confirmed that Kaiju No. 8 would get an anime adaptation. Later, we learned that Production I.G. would be working on its animation, and along with that, we also got a new trailer for the upcoming anime. The teaser confirmed that the anime would premiere sometime in 2024, but an exact release date has yet to be announced.

It’s true that the anime is still far away from its release, but Kaiju No. 8‘s manga series is as popular as Attack On Titan was before getting an anime series from WIT. In fact, Kaiju No. 8 is often compared with AoT for its plot and characters. So, it’s no wonder everyone is waiting to see what the anime offers. Well, we’ll have to wait at least a year to get the anime on our screens.

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know

Gaming Trailers