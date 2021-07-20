Kick A$$ With Millarworld & Netflix Comics

Listen up! You have TWO days left to immerse yourself in the realm of Millarworld & Netflix comics, enjoying the likes of Kick-Ass and Wanted.

Hit Girl is definitely high up on our list of heroines, and we know many of you feel the same way. So…take a look at the Millarworld & Netflix comics bundle.

For $25, you get a whopping 32 titles. This will normally cost you $513, so yep, it’s an awesome deal.

If, for some reason, you’re not feeling it, then you may opt for the “fewer books bundles”:

6-item bundle for at least $1 (you still get a couple of Kick-Ass titles in there)

12-item bundle for at least $10

21-item bundle for at least $18

Part of the proceeds go to WaterAid (UK).

Dive into Millarworld now.