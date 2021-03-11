Happy International Women’s Month, everyone! In honor of this month, we are paying tribute to some of the most kickass female comic book characters that we know. The comic-verse is still pretty much dominated by male superheroes and characters, but female ones are already on the rise. So check out these awesome characters may they be DC or Marvel. Who knows, maybe you will find a new favorite!

Wanda Maximoff

Better known as The Scarlet Witch, Wanda Maximoff abilities include telekinesis, energy manipulation, mind-reading, and other neuroelectric interfacing powers. More than that, she was trained to be one of the most powerful magic wielders on Earth.

Cat Woman

Before you write her off, Cat Woman is actually an awesome character. Sure, she’s crossed the line between hero and villain from time to time, but this woman’s definitely got heart and prowess. When it comes to defending the less fortunate, she’s definitely a hero. I mean, she even captured Bruce Wayne’s heart at some point.

Black Widow

Black Widow is just as deadly as she is beautiful. With her extensive training, she is one of the top assassins in comic book history. Her popularity also got a boost with her appearances in the MCU. In fact, a movie focused on her will be released this year as part of Phase 4.

Jean Grey

Jean Grey is probably the most important and powerful telepaths to join the X-Men (someone should really think about changing that name to a more gender-neutral one, am I right?). She’s capable of controlling your mind, and moving objects without so much as blinking. She’s so important that for around a decade, much of the X-Men stories revolved around her.

Storm

Jean Grey may be the most important female character of the X-Men, but that doesn’t mean Storm isn’t an awesome character in her own right. I mean, the girl’s got complete control of the weather. She can make create a snow storm one minute, and cause a tsunami the next. How badass is that? Moreover, her morals and convictions are just as admirable.

She-Hulk

Extraordinarily strong, the She-Hulk is able to leap in great lengths and hold her own in a fight. Unlike the other Hulks, she is able to retain her intelligence in She-Hulk form, while the others turn into full-on animal mode. I guess women just handle it better, huh? Lol.

Poison Ivy

To say Poison Ivy’s kiss is fatal isn’t a metaphor. With toxins in her bloodstream, she is literally poison personified. She is immune to all poisons, and has a certain charm about her that gets men under her influence. She even controls all plant life.

Harley Quinn

Without any real superpowers, Harley Quinn was injected with a toxin by Poison Ivy, making her immune to various chemicals. The toxin contained Ivy’s pheromones and Joker Venom, giving her the charm and super strength/durability that makes her a pro at hand-to-hand combat.

Gamora

Gamora is more than Thanos’ adopted daughter. As the last of her species, she is an elite combatant and has superhuman strength and agility. She also has the ability to heal at an accelerated rate, making her a powerful ally of the Avengers.

Jessica Jones

Jessica Jones is a private investigator who also happens to have superpowers after coming into contact with some experimental chemicals in a car crash. Though she may have some dark, self-destructive behaviors, she ultimately wants to use her powers for good.

Captain Marvel

She is the most powerful Marvel superhero with her ability to fly, project photon energy, and exhibit superhuman strength and speed. She even served at every level of the military from trainee to commander.

Rogue

She has the involuntary ability to absorb/remove memories, physical strength, and superpowers of anyone she touches. Because she can’t control them, she considers her powers to be a curse. But this also shows her heart and concern for the people around her.

Supergirl

A cousin to the one and only Superman, Supergirl possesses all of the powers and abilities her cousin has. She’s got the power of flight, superhuman strength, x-ray vision, heat vision, super hearing, super speed, and the list goes on. Apart from her skills, she’s also willing to sacrifice herself for the greater good, as she’s proved again and again.

Barbara Gordon

Barbara Gordon was (and is once again) Batgirl. With one of the most violent pasts in comic book history, Barbara Gordon was brutally assaulted by the Joker. As a result, she was paralyzed and left to be on a wheelchair for the rest of her life. This kind of experience would break a lot of women, but not Barbara Gordon.

Wonder Woman

One of the most important female superheroes out there is Wonder Woman. She is probably the female equivalent of Superman. She is powerful beyond measure and a true born leader.

