Kickstarter project springs indie comic heroes into action

For one time only, some of the best indie comic book characters are moving out of their pages.

We mean that quite literally as Zelpha Comics launches a campaign that features movable and magnetic cardboard action figures of 16 characters from independent creators. Here is the Ultimate Articulated Cardboard Comic Book Action Cut-Outs

Old school fun

If you ever played with paper dolls, this is much better than that. Characters are articulated at the joints, allowing you to go crazy with the poses. In case you don’t find the defult ones dynamic enough.

Since they are all magnetic, you can stick them to the fridge and join your other displays. Or you can create your own journey with them by putting it on a white board and scribbling some speech balloons.

Each figure is also made by hand, so no two pieces are exactly alike. If opening figurines isn’t your thing, they also come in protective boxes for you to display. Some even come with specially signed copies of comic books where the characters debuted.

Limited run benefits creators

“Each toy is approved by the character’s creator and comes with his signature, and is numbered to a limited amount,” Lue Nuwame of Zelpha Comics told ForeverGeek. 20% of the proceeds will go back to them to support them during the pandemic.

“My goal is to help promote amazing indie comics during this depressing and difficult time of canceled comic book conventions,” added Nuwame, who is also a comic creator himself. Conventions have been cancelled globally

Backed within hours

Hours after launch, the campaign already breached the campaign goal of US$415. Stan Sakai’s Usagi Yojimbo immediately sold out too. But there are still fan favorites such as Zen the Intergalactic Ninja, and Nira-X to cop. Plus, there’s a dozen more new characters from up-and-coming makers to check out.

You have until September 30 to get your favorite indie comic character. Since already met the target fund, backing in now will help everyone get one of these wood display easels.

Looks neat, right?