Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight TV Series Episode Count

Netflix recently released Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, and here’s everything you should know about the animated TV Series’ episode count.

The Kung Fu Panda franchise started in 2008 when it released its first film that Dream Works Animation produced. The upcoming animated TV Series is the third series in the Franchise in which the beloved Po will continue his heroic saga. However, this time he is not making a comeback alone; he has a partner named Wandering Blade.

In March 2021, the official announcement regarding the animated series was made on National Panda Day. Initially, fans got to know that the American actor/comedian Thomas Jacob Black would reprise his role as Po. Later, in May 2022, Rita Ora was introduced to the fans as she joined the cast as Wandering Blade and James Hong as Mr. Ping.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Total Episodes

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight premiered on Netflix last Thursday, July 14, at 12:00 AM PST. The episode count of the animated series is eleven, and each episode features a runtime of 24 minutes. All episodes of the TV show are now available to stream on Netflix, so make sure you have a subscription to the platform to have a hustle-free experience of watching the show.

What is the Netflix TV Series About?

The storyline of the Dragon Knight follows Po, who once had a good reputation in China. Now, he has to embark on a journey with his new friend, Wandering Blade. The duo will save the world from getting destroyed and regain Po’s old reputation.

The partnership between the odd pair looks quite promising in the trailer. It seems that while Po is full of excitement and humor, the English Knight, aka Wandering Blade, is goal-oriented and doesn’t like to talk nonsense. Overall, the TV show is full of action and comic scenes, so it’s a perfect weekend watch if you are looking forward to streaming something this weekend.

