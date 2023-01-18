What date and time will Kurulus Osman bolum 113 (season 4 episode 15) release around the world for TV broadcast and online streaming?

New Year, same Osman.

Kurulus Osman is arguably the biggest show to be produced in Turkey in recent memory, with millions of fans around the world patiently tuning in each week to watch Osman Bey become one of the greatest leaders the world has ever seen.

Here is everything that fans need to know about Kurulus Osman bolum 113 (season 4 episode 15), including the release date, time, and preview captions.

Kurulus Osman bolum 113 (season 4 episode 15) is scheduled to premiere around the world on Wednesday, January 18.

Both the parent network ATV and showrunner Mehmet Bozdag have confirmed that Kurulus Osman bolum 113 (season 4 episode 15) will release in Turkey at the following international times:

Pacific Time – 9 AM

Eastern Time – 12 PM

British Time – 5 PM

European Time – 6 PM

Turkish Time – 8 PM

Pakistan Time – 10 PM

India Time – 10:30 PM

Philippine Time – 1 AM

Kurulus Osman bolum 113 (season 4 episode 15) will then be released via the official website and YouTube channels with English subtitles.

Whilst a specific release time for online streaming has not been revealed, episode 112 was available on YouTube at the following international times, per analysis via CitizenEvidence:

Pacific Time – 1:02 PM

Eastern Time – 4:02 PM

British Time – 9:02 PM

European Time – 10:02 PM

Pakistan Time – 2:02 AM

India Time – 2:02 AM

Philippine Time – 5:02 AM

Kurulus Osman Bolum 113 preview gallery captions

The ATV website has provided the following preview captions for Kurulus Osman bolum 113 (season 4 episode 15), see full gallery here.

“On the fringes, trouble is growing. There is news from the Mongol Commander Nayman. Nayman demands a diet for Samagar’s murder. Ismihan Sultan then gathered the Beys of Germiyano?lu, Candaro?lu and Karesio?lu. She also summoned Osman Bey. What is the real purpose of Ismihan Sultan?” – Episode 113 Story, via ATV.

The beys hold Osman Bey responsible for everything that happened. The Beys state that Osman Bey should pay the dues Nayman demands for Samagar’s head. Osman Bey is determined. He maintains his determination by saying, “I would not give even my dog at the door, not for Samagar.” – Episode 113 Story, via ATV.

How will Ismihan Sultan and the Beys react? Osman Bey knows that they are the smallest among the beys. Osman Bey emphasizes that even though they are weaker than these beys in terms of property and power, they are their equals. How will Osman Bey show them that he is their equal?” – Episode 113 Story, via ATV.

While Osman Bey is tense about the Mongol danger, Olof is not resting easy. He has gathered a large army. The army consists of Byzantine soldiers. How did Olof put the Byzantine army under his command? Olof has set his sights on Inegol. What will be the fate of ?negöl? How will Osman Bey, who is squeezed from all four sides, get out of this bind he is in?” – Episode 113 Story, via ATV.

“Osman Bey, besieged by the Mongols on one side and the Beys of Germiyano?lu, Candaro?lu, Karesio?lu and Ismihan Sultan on the other, is determined. “I will not give even my dog at the gate for Samagar, not even a diet,” he says.” – Episode 113 Story, via ATV.

