What date and time will Kurulus Osman Bolum 117 release worldwide, and what have the captions revealed about season 4 episode 19?

Whilst Kurulus Osman remains one of the best World TV shows to originate from Turkey in recent years, fans around the world are not only celebrating the series itself, but those behind the camera.

In the aftermath of the tragic Earthquake last month, Bozdag Films and ATV were able to support victims of the disaster with supplies of vital equipment including warm clothing and electrical generators.

Now, Kurulus Osman is set to resume its weekly release schedule; but when will Bolum 117 premiere around the world, and what can fans expect to happen in season 4 episode 19?

Kurulus Osman Bolum 117 release date and time

Kurulus Osman Bolum 117 (season 4 episode 19) is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, March 8.

The new episode will be broadcast at 8 PM Turkish time, dropping a few hours later via the series’ website and YouTube channel with available subtitles.

Last week’s episode was released on YouTube at the following international times, although this episode did premiere slightly earlier than previous installments:

Pacific Time – 12:39 PM

Eastern Time – 3:39 PM

British Time – 8:39 PM

European Time – 9:39 PM

Pakistan Time – 1:39 AM

India Time – 2:09 AM

Philippine Time – 4:39 AM

Kurulus Osman is now expected to resume its weekly release schedule, following the postponement of prior episodes due to the Earthquake last month.

Preview captions shared to online gallery

The following preview captions have been shared for Kurulus Osman Bolum 117, translated into English from Turkish:

“Nayman is furious that the gold he was expecting has not arrived. He goes against Osman Bey. If Osman Bey does not bring the gold, Nayman will kill the sons of Karesi, Candar and Germiyan Beys. What will Osman Bey do now?”

“The Beys, who do not believe that Osman can prevail over Nayman, are also very worried about their son. What will Osman Bey’s attitude towards them be? Will Osman Bey be able to save the Beys’ children from Nayman’s hands?”

“Osman Bey’s decision for war! Resolute, Osman Bey has decided to go to war. How will he start the war against Nayman? Will Nayman and Ismihan Sultan collaborate? Those who try to deceive her will end up dead. Nayman is determined to turn the Ends into a bloodbath.”

“What will Nayman’s plan be? Will Nayman and Ismihan cooperate? Will Osman Bey be victorious despite all the games behind his back?”

“Malhatun is after those who poisoned Orhan! Esma finally confesses that she poisoned Orhan. Malhun and Hatun are after the one who is pulling Esma’s strings. Esma gives the name of Avc?. Will Bengi Hatun’s name be involved in this matter?”

