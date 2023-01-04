What date and time will Kurulus Osman episode (Bolum) 111 release on ATV, the official website, and YouTube with English subtitles?

Between Netflix’s superb Rise of Empires: Mehmed vs Vlad series and the ongoing Kurulus Osman, the world of the Ottoman Empire has never felt more alive.

However, as we head into 2023 with the first episode of the New Year, many fans are curious as to whether or not Kurulus Osman will be taking a break for episode 111.

Here is everything that fans need to know, including the release date, time, trailer, and preview captions for Kurulus Osman episode (Bolum) 111.

Kurulus Osman episode 111 release date and time

Kurulus Osman episode (Bolum) 111, season 4 episode 13, is scheduled to be broadcast domestically in Turkey on Wednesday, January 4.

Both ATV, the domestic network airing Kurulus Osman, and showrunner Mehmet Bozdag have confirmed that episode 111 will premiere at 8 PM local time:

Pacific Time – 9 AM

Eastern Time – 12 PM

British Time – 5 PM

European Time – 6 PM

Pakistan Time – 10 PM

India Time – 10:30 PM

Philippine Time – 1 AM

Kurulus Osman episode 111 will then be made available via the series’ official website and YouTube channels with English subtitles.

A specific launch time for online services has not been shared, but episode 110 was released on YouTube at the following international times, per analysis via CitizenEvidence:

Pacific Time – 1:15 PM

Eastern Time – 4:15 PM

British Time – 9:15 PM

European Time – 10:15 PM

Pakistan Time – 2:15 AM

India Time – 2:45 AM

Philippine Time – 5:15 AM

Viewers outside of Turkey should note that the described times for website/YouTube links are only for when the previous episode was made available and are subject to change.

All preview captions from Kurulus Osman episode 111 story gallery

The ATV website has provided the following story gallery captions, translated into English via DeepL, for episode 111 – see here for full images.

“Ismihan Sultan has captured Sheikh Edebali and plans to lure Bala Hatun into a trap through him. Bala Hatun falls into the dungeon with the game played by Ismihan Sultan. Ismihan Sultan imprisons Bala Hatun and Sheikh Edebal? in Marmarac?k Fortress. What will Öktem Bey and Bengi Hatun’s attitude towards this situation?” – Episode 111 Story Gallery, via ATV.

“What will Osman Bey do to save Bala Hatun and Sheikh Edebali? Ismihan Sultan will use Olof as her most poisonous weapon against Osman Bey. When Osman Bey reaches the dungeon to rescue Bala Hatun and Sheikh Edebali, he finds Olof and Ismihan Sultan. Ismihan Sultan has darkened her eyes. His only condition for not killing Bala Hatun and Sheikh Edebali is to bring Sultan Mesud. Will Osman Bey deliver Sultan Masud?” – Episode 111 Story Gallery, via ATV.

“Contagious disease has spread in Willow. As Malhun Hatun and Kumral Abdal try to solve the disease, they face an unexpected danger. Unless an antidote to the poison is found, the whole city will be destroyed. Will they find a cure for the disease?” – Episode 111 Story Gallery, via ATV.

"And just as the Phoenix rose from the ashes, she too will rise.Returning from the flames, clothed in nothing but her strength,more beautiful than ever before."#ÖzgeTörer ¦¦ #BalaHatun#Kurulu?Osman ¦¦ #OsBal pic.twitter.com/FXVgkKmHrX — Flo?? (@supportfromks) January 4, 2023

