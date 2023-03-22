What date and time will Kurulus Osman episode 119 (season 4 bolum 21) release around the world, and has a preview trailer been shared?

Last week, showrunner Mehmet Bozdag confirmed that Kurulus Osman had retained its place on the ratings throne, being in top place across all sample groups in Turkey.

However, the worldwide TV show is certainly not resting on its laurels, with another major episode this week set to follow the fallout of Öktem Bey’s emotional martyrdom.

Here is everything that fans need to know about Kurulus Osman episode 119, including the release date, time, and preview trailer captions.

Kurulus Osman episode 119 release date and time

Kurulus Osman episode 119 (season 4 bolum 21) is scheduled to premiere around the world on Wednesday, March 22.

The new episode will be broadcast first on ATV for domestic audiences at 8 PM local time, after which it will then be shared with English subtitles to the series’ website and YouTube channels.

Last week’s episode premiered on YouTube at the following times:

Pacific Time – 1:47 PM

Eastern Time – 4:47 PM

British Time – 8:47 PM

European Time – 9:47 PM

Turkish Time – 11:47 PM

Pakistan Time – 1:47 AM

India Time – 2:17 AM

Philippine Time – 4:27 AM

As always, fans should note that these times are only for when last week’s episode was released on YouTube and have not been confirmed for episode 119.

Preview gallery captions shared online

ATV has provided the following preview story captions for Kurulus Osman episode 119, translated into English – you can find the available images here:

“Öktem Bey’s martyrdom brought sadness to Yeni?ehir. Osman Bey emphasises the greatness of the case and states his determination by saying “Today Öktem Bey gives his head, tomorrow Osman Bey!”. Will Osman Bey be able to avenge Öktem Bey?”

“After the martyrdom of Öktem, Nayman makes a rather surprising offer to Osman Bey. He wants Osman Bey to be his commander. Ismihan Sultan says that Osman Bey will never accept Nayman’s offer. Nayman, on the other hand, is confident. How will Ismihan Sultan react to this move of Osman Bey?”

“Bengi Hatun reproaches Osman Bey. She throws Nayman’s offer in Osman Bey’s face. Osman Bey’s failure to reject Nayman’s offer at first is a disappointment for Bengi Hatun. Even the possibility of accepting Nayman’s offer makes Bengi Hatun mad. Why didn’t Osman Bey reject the offer? Nayman goes to ask Ismihan Sultan to account. He will not forgive Ismihan for doing business behind his back.”

“Ismihan tells Nayman that he must appear to be in favour of Osman Bey. Will Ismihan be able to overcome Nayman’s wrath? Nayman is determined to increase his dominance in the Ends. For this purpose, he will start to kidnap children from Turkmen obas and raise them as guards. Malhun Hatun and Bala Hatun receive the news about this. Will the women be able to prevent Nayman from kidnapping the children? While all eyes are on the children in the Turkmen obas, Nayman sets his eyes on Orhan Bey and Alaeddin Bey. Will Nayman kidnap Orhan Bey and Alaeddin Bey?”

What is the highest-rated KO episode on IMDB?

Kurulus Osman has featured some truly outstanding episodes since its premiere back in November 2019, but what are the 13 highest-rated episodes of all time on IMDB?

Season 2 episode 11 – 9.3/10 Season 2 episode 13 – 9.3/10 Season 2 episode 64 – 9.3/10 Season 3 episode 21 – 9.3/10 Season 3 episode 32 – 9.3/10 Season 2 episode 9 – 9.2/10 Season 2 episode 18 – 9.2/10 Season 2 episode 23 – 9.2/10 Season 3 episode 24 – 9/10 Season 3 episode 25 – 9.2/10 Season 3 episode 27 – 9.2/10 Season 3 episode 28 – 9.2/10 Season 3 episode 33 – 9.2/10

The highest-rated episode of Kurulus Osman from season 4 was the debut episode, which is scoring a 9.1/10.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

Show all