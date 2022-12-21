What date and time will Kurulus Osman episode (Bolum) 109 release worldwide, and what have the preview captions revealed about S4 ep 11?

Kurulus Osman remains one of the biggest and best shows to come out of Turkey in recent years, with the ongoing fourth season taking a decidedly political turn over recent months.

However, as we move towards the New Year and Osman Bey’s fourth year as a TV giant, fans are curious to see how all of the different threads come together.

So, what date and time will Kurulus Osman episode 109 release around the world, and what do fans need to know about the new Bolum ahead of its premiere?

Kurulus Osman episode (Bolum) 109, season 4 episode 11, is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, December 21.

As confirmed by the ATV network and showrunner Mehmet Bozdag online, the new episode will be broadcast at 8 PM local time:

Pacific Time – 9 AM

Eastern Time – 12 PM

British Time – 5 PM

European Time – 6 PM

Pakistan Time – 10 PM

India Time – 10:30 PM

Philippine Time – 1 AM

Kurulus Osman episode 109 will then be released via the series’ official website and YouTube channels.

Last week’s broadcast, episode 108, premiered on YouTube at the following international times, per analysis via CitizenEvidence:

Pacific Time – 1:18 PM

Eastern Time – 4:18 PM

British Time – 9:18 PM

European Time – 10:18 PM

Pakistan Time – 2:18 AM

India Time – 2:48 AM

Philippine Time – 5:18 AM

Viewers should note that the described times for the YouTube upload is only for when the previous episode was published; these times have not been officially confirmed by the showrunners.

All preview captions from episode 109 story gallery

The ATV network has provided the following preview captions as part of the story gallery for episode 109 – see here for full images:

“While Osman Bey intended to find Sultan Mesud in Konya, he was caught by the order of ?smihan Sultan. How will Osman Bey, who has seen the true face of Bay?nd?r Bey, get out of that bind when the rope of the Mongols is around his neck?” – Episode 109 story caption, via ATV.

“Osman Bey and his allies were captured despite all their struggles. But Alaeddin Bey informs Sultan Alaeddin that his father Osman Bey is in the palace. Osman Bey is facing Sultan Alaeddin. Sultan Alaeddin will release Osman Bey on the condition that he leaves his son Alaeddin with him. Until the truth comes out. Will Osman Bey be able to reveal the truth?”

“Will Osman Bey be able to stop Ismihan Sultan? While Ismihan Sultan orders Osman Bey to be killed, she is putting her plans to take over Yenisehir into action. On the other hand, Ismihan Sultan is determined to sow discord between Bala Khatun and Malhun Khatun. Ismihan Sultan; Will she be able to turn Bala and Malhun Khatun against each other?” – Episode 109 story caption, via ATV.

“The news that Osman Bey was in Konya reached Kantakuzenos. Kantakuzenos, who hopes that Osman Bey will not survive Konya, considers every possibility. What move will Kantakuzenos make in response to the famine that Ismihan Sultan is trying to cause in Yenisehir?

“How will Malhun Hatun save Yeni?ehir, which is facing famine, from its predicament? On the other hand, Konur Alp has been exposed. What will Ismihan Sultan do to Konur?” – Episode 109 story caption, via ATV.

