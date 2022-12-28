What date and time is Kurulus Osman episode (Bolum) 110 set to release worldwide, and have the gallery preview captions been shared online?

2022 is almost over, but there is still one more episode of the fantastic Kurulus Osman series left to go before we head into the New Year.

However, with so many broadcast changes around the world, some fans are curious as to whether either the domestic premiere or online launch will be altered for episode 110.

Here is everything you need to know about Kurulus Osman episode 110, including the release date, time, trailer, and all preview story captions.

Kurulus Osman episode (Bolum) 110 release date and time

Kurulus Osman episode (Bolum) 110, season 4 episode 12, is scheduled to premiere around the world on Wednesday, December 28.

As confirmed by both the parent TV network ATV and showrunner Mehmet Bozdag via Twitter, Kurulus Osman episode 110 will be broadcast at 8 PM local time in Turkey:

Pacific Time – 9 AM

Eastern Time – 12 PM

British Time – 5 PM

European Time – 6 PM

Pakistan Time – 10 PM

India Time – 10:30 PM

Philippine Time – 1 AM

Kurulus Osman episode 110 will then be released via the series’ official website and YouTube channels. A specific launch time for online services has not been shared, but episode 109 was released on YouTube at the following international times, per analysis via CitizenEvidence:

Pacific Time – 1:17 PM

Eastern Time – 4:17 PM

British Time – 9:17 PM

European Time – 10:17 PM

Pakistan Time – 2:17 AM

India Time – 2:47 AM

Philippine Time – 5:17 AM

Kurulus Osman fans should note that the described times are only for when the previous episode was published; these times have not been officially confirmed by the production team.

“Yaln?zca Bilecik de?il, Karacahisar da Kulucahisar da evvelden oldu?u gibi benim kalemdir!”

Kurulu? Osman yeni bölümüyle bu ak?am 20.00'de atv'de!#Kurulu?Osman @kurulusosmanatv pic.twitter.com/mJlpxg4Ua9 — atv (@atvcomtr) December 27, 2022

All preview captions from Kurulus Osman episode 110 story gallery

The ATV network website has provided the following preview captions via the official story gallery for episode 110 – see here for full images:

“Osman Bey receives very important information from Sultan Masud. This information is the seal on Ismihan Sultan. Osman Bey gives the task of getting this seal to Bala Hatun to prevent Ismihan Sultan. Will Bala Hatun be victorious in this mission? Will Osman Bey succeed in preventing Ismihan Sultan with this plan? Sultan Alaeddin has made his decision. He issued the death warrant of Osman Bey and Sultan Mesud.” – Episode 110 Story Caption, via ATV.

“Vizier Saveli assigns Samagar to do it. Samagar seriously wounds Sultan Masud. Will Sultan Masud be able to survive?”

“Osman Bey has no intention of leaving the lost castles in the hands of the enemy. How will Osman Bey take back the castles? What is Osman Bey’s big plan? How will Ismihan Sultan respond to this move of Osman Bey?” – Episode 110 Story Caption, via ATV.

“Ismihan Sultan continues to play her game in Yenisehir to fuel the famine. Malhun Hatun, on the other hand, makes her own moves to eliminate her game. Will Malhun Hatun be able to stop Ismihan Sultan?”

“In Kurulu? Osman, when Sultan Alaeddin gives Osman Bey’s death edict, how will Osman Bey take action against this edict?” – Episode 110 Story Caption, via ATV.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

