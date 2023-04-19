Kurulus Osman S4 Bolum 122 release date, time and preview captions

What date and time will Kurulus Osman season 4 Bolum 122 release around the world, and what have the preview captions revealed?

When it comes to World TV, the majority of fans from Western audiences will immediately think of modern anime titles, Bollywood, and Korean dramas.

However, one of the world’s most popular ongoing series comes from Turkey, the ever-entertaining and always-game, Kurulus Osman.

As our favorite Bey enters a new chapter in his conflict with Nayman, we breakdown the release date and time for Kurulus Osman season 4 Bolum (episode) 122 – here is everything that fans need to know.

Kurulus Osman season 4 episode (Bolum) 122 will premiere around the world on Wednesday, April 19; dropping at 8 PM local time on the ATV network in Turkey.

The new episode will then be released via the series’ official YouTube channel a few hours later; whilst a specific release time remains TBA, last week’s episode was made available to watch online from the following international times:

Pacific Time – 2:17 PM

Eastern Time – 5:17 PM

British Time – 10:17 PM

European Time – 11:17 PM

Turkish Time – 12:17 AM

Pakistan Time – 4:17 AM

India Time – 4:47 AM

Philippine Time – 5:17 AM

Australia Eastern Standard Time – 7:17 AM

The preview caption for Kurulus Osman season 4 episode 122 is “These lands will never be without enemies!”

ATV shares preview captions from official gallery

The ATV network has provided the following preview captions for the new episode of Kurulus Osman, which will be split into five main storylines this week.

The first story arc will be ‘Osman Bey’s Target Bridges, “Osman Bey is determined to continue his conquest, his goal is clear. What is Osman Bey’s key move to take Köprühisar?”

“Osman Bey has made great preparations for the conquest of Köprühisar despite Ismihan Sultan on the inside and Nayman on the outside. But a bad surprise awaits Osman Bey. Will he be able to conquer Köprühisar despite everything?

The second is titled ‘Ismihan Sultan Cooperates with Nayman and Bayindir Bey’.

“Ismihan Sultan is determined to destroy Osman Bey. For this, she cooperates with Nayman. At the same time, she keeps Bay?nd?r Bey by her side and gives Bay?nd?r the task of assassinating Osman Bey’s mansion. Bargaining for his life, will Bay?nd?r be able to fulfill his mission?”

Bolum 122’s third story arc is captioned ‘Bengi Hatun on Ismihan Sultan’s side’ and previewed as “Bengi Hatun continues to stand side by side with Ismihan Sultan for power. What is the duo’s new plan?”

Ismihan Sultan in Pursuit of the Seal will be the penultimate part of the new episode; “Ismihan Sultan is determined to get the seal of Genghis Khan. What is her next move?”

Finally, the last part will be titled ‘The Loss of Osman Bey’, depicting “While Nayman raids Osman Bey’s war headquarters, the mansion is raided and the place is on fire. What kind of casualties will Osman Bey suffer in this fire?”

Fans can also find the associated promotional preview images via the ATV platform’s photo gallery.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

Show all