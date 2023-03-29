What date and time will Kurulus Osman season 4 episode 120 release around the world, and what has the preview trailer revealed?

Whilst Mehmet Bozdag’s Al Sancak may be dominating the weekend headlines for world TV fans, the king reigns supreme over the mid-week television; Kurulus Osman.

After fans were shocked by Nayman’s offer of employing Osman Bey last week, many are starting to ponder whether there is a larger conflict brewing for our titular hero.

Thankfully, Bey always has another plan in mind – so, what date and time will Kurulus Osman season 4 episode 120 release around the world?

Kurulus Osman season 4 episode 120 is scheduled to premiere for domestic audiences in Turkey on Wednesday, March 29.

New episodes are broadcast from 8 PM Turkish Time on the ATV network and are then shared to the series’ official website and YouTube channel with English subtitles.

As revealed in a link analysis via Citizen Evidence, last week’s chapter was made available to stream on YouTube at the following times, adjusted accordingly for daylight savings:

Pacific Time – 2:16 PM

Eastern Time – 5:16 PM

British Time – 10:16 PM

European Time –10:16 PM

Turkish Time – 12:16 AM

Pakistan Time – 2:16 AM

India Time – 2:46 AM

Philippine Time – 5:16 AM

A reminder that described times have not been confirmed for season 4 episode 120 and only concern when the last chapter was made available to stream online.

Kurulus Osman sits atop the ratings throne on ATV

The ATV network this week revealed that Kurulus Osman episode 119 had propelled the series back to the top of the ratings chart across domestic audiences.

Kurulus Osman was the “most watched production in the ‘All Persons’ and ‘20+’ category” with ratings of 7.77 and an astonishing 20.18 viewership share – that means that one in five people watching TV last week tuned in for Osman Bey!

The series also retained an impressive 6.48 rating and 15.85 viewership share in the 20+ category, showcasing that fans of the show stretch from the young to the old alike.

A quick recap of Kurulus Osman episode 119

The ATV network shared a quick summary of last week’s episode, which focused on Nayman’s surprising offer of employment to Osman Bey – whom he wants to be his new military commander.

Ismihan Sultan argued that Osman Bet would never accept the offer considering the current situation; but after some push back (and a threat to her son), stated that she would be on Nayman’s side and that his ‘taxes’ were being prepared.

Meanwhile, as soon as Osman Bey escapes the captive guards in ?negöl Dungeon, Görklüce Alp brought him some concerning news; immediately setting out alone to meet the ‘White Beards’.

“Osman Bey, who set out alone after the news he received and went to meet the White Beards, stated that the situation was more difficult than he thought when he received the sealed compass from the Caliph, and when he was asked whether he would be under Nayman’s command, he stated that he would accept the offer of command and that the White Beards were aware of this situation from the very beginning.”

Thankfully, the White Beards acknowledged how “The heart is enough to fight the enemy! But to sneak up to him and be seen by him… Great wisdom is needed!” In a wallpaper-worthy send-off, Osman responds “Alhamdulillah! We are not deprived of either! May our Gaza be blessed!” and left the White Beards.

