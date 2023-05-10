What date and time will Kurulus Osman season 4 episode 125 release around the world, and what have the preview trailers revealed?

When it comes to the mid-week World TV listings, there are two shows that continue to dominate the schedule of millions of fans around the world; the Japanese anime Oshi No Ko and the Turkish period drama, Kurulus Osman.

Kurulus Osman remains one of the most popular Turkish TV shows to have ever been produced and with the excellent fourth season winding up towards its finale in a few weeks, the stakes for Osman Bey have never been higher.

Here is everything that fans need to know about Kurulus Osman season 4 episode 125, including the international release date and time, as well as the official preview captions and trailers.

Kurulus Osman season 4 episode 125 is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, May 10.

The new episode will air first for domestic audiences on ATV at 8 PM local time, before being released for streaming via the series’ official YouTube channel.

A specific launch time for the YouTube link has not been shared, but last week’s episode was released at the following international times:

The official tagline for season 4 episode 125 is: “When we fall, there is surely anyone who will be raising our flag!”

Preview captions from official gallery shared online

The official preview captions for Kurulus Osman season 4 episode 125 starts with Ismihan Hatun claiming that there will be a lot of bloodshed on both sides of the conflict; however, Osman is defiant telling his foes, “When we fall, there will surely be someone who will raise our banner, but if you fall, no one will even mention your name!

“Osman Bey, who moves his tribe to Yeni?ehir, will lay the foundations of the state he will establish in this city. One of the steps taken for this purpose will be to establish a ‘divan’. The ‘toy’, which was convened at the time of the issue, was left behind. Osman Bey will establish a ‘divan’ with his Beys and hold consultations here. However, this ‘divan’ will also be a space for the enemies who appear to be friends to show themselves, who want to weaken Osman Bey from within.”

Unfortunately, whilst Osman Bey’s confidence grows as he begins to establish his state, the fear of fighting larger and larger enemies looms on the horizon.

“Osman Bey, who is struggling with the enemy that appears to be a friend from the inside, will enter into a struggle with Byzantium from the outside. Osman Bey has set his goal, the conquest of the Marmara Fortress, which will open the way to Bursa and Iznik!”

The photo gallery has also been updated to include the preview images for Kurulus Osman season 4 episode 125:

“Malhun Hatun is arrested and imprisoned for attempting to kill Ismihan Sultan. Ismihan Sultan is looking for someone to bear false witness against her. Will Ismihan Sultan be able to convince Bengi Hatun to testify in her favor?”

“Osman Bey is determined not to leave Malhun Hatun in the dungeon, he will raid Sö?üt, but how will he plan with all the arrows pointed at him? Bengi Hatun is the only witness for Malhun Hatun’s salvation. Bala Hatun is aware of this and will do her best to convince Bengi Hatun.Will Bengi Hatun take the side of Ismihan Sultan or Osman Bey?”

“Bengi Hatun is threatened with Alçiçek’s life if she tells the truth. Osman Bey will raid Sö?üt if Bengi Hatun does not tell the truth. Will Osman Bey be able to save Malhun Hatun? Ismihan Sultan tries to convince Bengi Hatun to be her witness.”

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

