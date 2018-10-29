LA Comic-Con Haunts Downtown Los Angeles Once Again



LA Comic-Con (now without Stan Lee’s name included in the title and far away from their former name, Comikaze) returned to the Los Angeles Convention Center during the busiest weekend of the year for downtown LA. Oh, and it was the weekend before Halloween, with more than a few dozen parties and clubs packed to the gills throughout downtown.

Inside, fans were gathering to show off their latest cosplay/Halloween costumes, grabbing up the hottest Funko Pop vinyl figures at the Hot Topic booth, and commissioning sketches and autographs from some of the most talented artists in the business. Outside, the World Series was in full swing, a Clippers game, a Kings game, a Rams game, and a Rock’n’Roll Marathon were taking place all within a few miles of each other, some at the same time and in every direction around the LA area’s biggest convention, adding more than 100,000 fans to the mix. If you ever wanted to see Kylo Ren or Deadpool stand next to a Cheesehead (the Packers were playing the Rams), this was the place to be in late October.

Personally, beyond picking up a few indie comic projects, I was happy to snatch up a very heavy comic book hardcover collection after catching the Women on the Dark Side panel. That and catch a glimpse of a Cheddar Goblin at the Scum and Villainy bar within the Legion M booth. On the main stage there was an appearance by Tenacious D on Friday night, debuting their new animated series “Post-Apocalypto”, and Legion M’s panel on their fan funded film “Mandy”, starring Nicholas Cage and produced by Elijah Wood, the latter of whom was on hand to talk about the making of the film along with a number of cast members and creators from the now cult classic film.

Of course, no show review post would be complete without a selection of some of our favorite cosplayers from the past weekend. And we had a load of doozies this year. The cosplayers at LA Comic-Con never disappoint.

Hope to catch more incredible cosplay at the same place next year for LA Comic-Con 2019, October 11-13.