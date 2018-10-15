10 Last Minute Halloween Costumes for Geeks

If you left it to us, no person would ever need an excuse to dress up in their favored geeky garb!

Though the way we view it, Halloween is the perfect time to go all out and blast everyone else’s mundane ol’ costumes out of the water.

Perhaps, you are looking to frock as a Star Wars character or a hysterical Internet cat or your preferred comic personality — or possibly you are still uncommitted. No matter, you will find all the encouragement you need right here.

In many cases, though, planning a costume becomes too hectic, too involved, and even too costly.

Fortuitously, there are a plethora of ways to DIY an undemanding costume or one based off a beloved character or passage. Plenty of these can be consummated with significant others or with groups, so do not allow Halloween to stress you out and just use the below costume ideas as your brainchild. Keep searching to see just how simple it is to produce some of these superb, geeky last minute Halloween costumes.

10 Easy Halloween Costumes For Geeks

10. She Can’t Stand The ‘Rain’

Who could forget Missy Elliott‘s utopian The Rain [Supa Dupa Fly] video … evidently, not the young lady below! This last minute Halloween costume is far from tricky to assemble as all you need is a puffy body-bag suit, some shades and a funky bike helmet.

As for easy Halloween costumes, “Missy’s” sidekick’s doesn’t appear to be to tricky to fabricate either. The ‘rain’ in this particular case however is money, thereby ya’ think she ‘can’t stand’ cash dollars falling down upon her? Uh most likely, not.

9. “Boo!” Well, Emoji That Is

When it comes to easy Halloween costumes, really, do you think you can beat this?! We don’t, plus emojis are super hip and cool. Grab yourself a white sheet, poke some holes it, and slap on some paper eyes and a tongue and you are ready to are ready to go snatch some candy off doorsteps. So simple this costume, yet effective.

8. Look! Up In The Sky…

It’s a plane … it’s a plane … no, it’s one of the cleverest last minute Halloween costumes we’ve ever seen! Yes folks, to be Superman is not hard at all (well, the superpowers might be a little challenging for you but); for all you need is the S on your chest, a button-down shirt and some jet black specs. In no time, literally, you’ll be ready to leap tall buildings in a single bound and outrun speeding bullets. When it comes to last minute Halloween costumes — you probably couldn’t beat this even you tried.

7. Pulp Fiction

“The path of the righteous man is beset on all sides by the inequities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men. Blessed is he who, in the name of charity and good will, shepherds the weak through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother’s keeper and the finder of lost children. And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who would attempt to poison and destroy My brothers. And you will know My name is the Lord! When I lay My vengeance upon thee.”

Sorry, we just had to! Jules, Vincent, Mia, some of the best last minute Halloween costumes you can slap together. Oh, just make sure you don’t forget the (prop) guns.

6. Tourist

Now, you can’t tell us this isn’t the easiest Halloween costume ever! Makes you think, “Why have I never thought of being a tourist … or at least, making my kid one? That’s freakin’ genius!” Okay well maybe we thought that, yet still.

If you have an old (or mint conditioned) pair of Mickey ears lying around, *bam* your in business. Frankly, you don’t even need mouse ears — throw on a ‘I 💚 NY’ T-shirt, turn your ball cap around, strap on a pouch and you’re basically good to go.

5. Napoleon Dynamite

Ha, ha check out this dude! Napoleon Dynamite, is another dweeb flick that put nerds on the map. Why? Because Napoleon did what he wanted, when he wanted; period. His spontaneity and independence gave us confidence and made us feel alive. When his bff decided to run for class president, Dynamite was there ready and willing to do anything he needed. In addition, to make a costume of him is the easiest thing to do since waking up! The goal: to look stylish and deter yourself from being attacked (thanks Rex).

4. Star Wars

“Luke, I am your father,” or wait was it, “No, I am your father”? Either way, Vader and all of Star Wars rules! Now, we just have one more reason to love the epic space opera franchise; which is the costumes are super painless to put together. Check out the girl below. She probably took 10 minutes (if that) to gather her costume, and didn’t spend a penny on it too boot. Thereby, go grab an old mop or broom stick and get your Star Wars on!

3. All Geeks Watch Star Trek — It’s Like, The Golden Rule

As Star Trek actor Kate Mulgrew says in the film Trekkies, ‘Trekkers’ are actually the ones that are “walking among us.” A Halloween is incomplete as a geek (hey wait, that rhymed!), unless a Star Trek costume is donned. It’s just something about outer space and the mystery of it all — is it really infinite, like, can you really keep going forward forever and ever and never hit a stopping point? — no freckin’ way!

As you can see too, a Trekker costume is beyond easy to DYS. Now, go live long and prosper!

2. It All Started With A Big Bang … Bang!

Countless sitcom characters have graced our screens, however — none like Sheldon Cooper! “Moonpie” and his crew of eggheads will have you laughing until chocolate milk shoots out of your nose; and even better, to dress their part doesn’t require much effort at all … if any. To be Sheldon, all you need is a Flash shirt and some slacks. If you love Amy and would like to play the part of her, well merely throw on a grandma-looking sweater with some stockings and a vintage purse and you’re good to go!

1. Zack Morris

♬ “When I wake up in the morning, And the ‘larm gives out a warning, I don’t think I’ll ever make it on time!” C’mon ya’ll know the song, so sing along … “By the time I grab my books, And I give myself a look, I’m at the corner just in time to see the bus fly!” Oh yes, those were the days.

Saved By The Bell, captivated millions of viewers around the globe and for just reason(s). The main reason, however, was because of a silver-tongued, blonde knuckle-head by the name of Zack Morris.