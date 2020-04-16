Learning To Play The Ukulele Has Never Been More Fun With The Populele!

Regardless of where you are in the world right now, learning a musical instrument is always a good skill. Whether or not you’re stuck at home and ran out of Netflix shows to watch or video games to play and want a new hobby, you might want to learn how to play the ukulele! Why? Because it’s simpler than learning a 6-string guitar, and because the Populele can make it a lot more fun.

If you can get past the quirky amalgam name, the Populele is a streamlined and awesome new way to learn how to play the ukulele. It’s essentially an electronic ukulele where the fretboard comes with 72 LED dotted lights to remind you of the chords and where to place your fingers. Moreover, it comes integrated with an app that notifies you of strumming patterns.

This app also comes with a Guitar Hero-type video game which lets you practice the ukulele without much frustration. The Populele also comes with Bluetooth, making it easy for you to connect with all kinds of smartphones. The best part is that you no longer need a hands-on tutorial because the Populele and its app doubles as your instructor.

This Ukulele Teaches You How to Play Itself!

Watch this video on YouTube

The Populele is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. Meanwhile, it also runs on both phone platforms and also contains numerous song chords and tutorials, along with the game.

It’s also a beautiful instrument. The Populele is made out of a spruce wood soundboard and a maple neck and comes with Italian Aquila strings. The fretboard is plastic though since it houses the LED and other electronic parts. Those will need to be recharged as they run on batteries and can be with a micro-USB. The cable is included thankfully.

Self-taught musical instrument-learning has never been this easy! Grab your Populele!