Lego Minis Tirith and Barad-Dur may follow Rivendell very soon

Lord of the Rings fans and Lego aficionados were stunned when the popular plastic construction company announced a monstrous Rivendell set would be released – and we think Minis Tirith and Barad-Dur will follow next.

Lego previously released sets of the Mines of Moria and the Battle of Helms Deep, but nothing beats the scale of this Rivendell piece.

Lego’s Rivendell set details

Lego confirmed that the Rivendell set would contain precisely 6,167 pieces of Lego and will cost $499.00 (approx 412.77 GBP).

The set measures 15 inches (39 cm) high, 29.5 inches (75 cm) wide, and 19.5 inches (50 cm) deep.

The Rivendell scenes are split into three sections comprising of the elven tower, the council, and the gazebo next to the bridge and river.

This mesmerizing set also comes complete with every Minifigure you could hope for, including the entire Fellowship of the Ring, plus Elrond, Arwen, Bilbo, Gloin, and additional elves.

The set will release on March 5, 2023, and preorders are currently unavailable.

Photo by Omar Marques/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Lego Minis Tirith and Barad-Dur may follow Rivendell

Considering a number of Lego builds came from inceptions on the popular website, Lego Ideas, we think the company may be wanting to extend its Tolkien library – especially now that we’re in the void waiting for The Rings of Power season 2.

Currently on Lego Ideas right now is a set of Minis Tirith, the white city of Gondor shown during the great battle of Pelennor Fields in The Return of the King.

The set currently has 10,000 supporters, and every idea that reaches this number is then eligible for review by Lego.

Another project that may follow is The Tower of Barad-Dur, also known as Sauron’s lair in The Lord of the Rings.

This idea has just over 3,000 supporters, but the release of the Rivendell set may make it pick up steam.

Lego ideas picked a bts lego set over a minis tirith set. Lord of the rings has been in many lego ideas contests and reaches 10k every time. Why! pic.twitter.com/uts25GOp9P — Grantley (@Grantley04) February 22, 2022

Twitter reacts to The Lord of the Rings set

As predicted, many Lord of the Rings and Lego fans alike are already resigned to the debt ahead after paying for this behemoth set.

One fan wished they could turn into a Lego Minifigure in order to be able to walk around blocky Rivendell to scale.

Another fan said they were losing their mind over the incredibly detailed release and proceeded to share close-up images of the various set pieces.

oh to be a little lego man walking around lego rivendell pic.twitter.com/hNBpq1Q2Xi — anna ? (@myelessar) February 7, 2023

