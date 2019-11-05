Let These Rick And Morty Sweaters Squanch Away Your Holiday Blues

Ironically, the holiday seasons can be a source of stress and depression for plenty of people. Be it the combined feeling of isolation from seeing others’ bliss or the squandered expectations for holidays; it’s a cold season indeed. Thankfully, it doesn’t have to be that cold– you can wear sweaters for the physical coldness, now for the psychological coldness, that’s something Rick and Morty sweaters might just fix!

It’s two birds with one stone! Especially now that Season 4 of Rick and Morty is fast approaching; it’s a welcome cartoon in the holiday season. As such, it’s high time you wear your happiness (quite literally) with the Rick and Morty sweaters. We’ll give you not one but three designs to choose from; so, whether you’re a Rick or a Morty (which isn’t too bad), there’s something for everyone. They’re also tame enough for Thanksgiving, don’t worry.

First up is a sweater with Morty’s face in awe and his mouth agape from the cosmic wonders unveiled to him by the Moonmen. You might want to explain to your boomer relatives that you’re not a hippie nor do you partake in ganja; because it’s a rather psychedelic design. This one’s $35.

The second in our Rick and Morty sweaters lineup is a lot more funky with Rick in the spotlight and his catchy get “Schwifty!” nonsense. However, he appears a little too drunk in this one but that shouldn’t be a problem depending on your outlook in life. This one’s $39, because Rick, that’s why.

Last but not least, the team-up of the decade, for $35:

It’s a little NFSW, but you’re mostly on vacation or at home in the holiday season anyway. You’ll find no other iconic duo in the modern era… okay, maybe you will but none of them will accompany you on your holiday better than these two. So grab them while it’s cold.