Level Up the Spook With This Horror Movies Collectibles Box

Some of us are naturally spooky all year long, but this time of the year, why not up the ante? This horror movies collectible box is just what you need.

Love Bates Motel? Check in with a custom key ring.

This box is full of pop culture horror goodies from iconic movies such as A Nightmare on Elm Street. Other cool stuff:

1x Hellraiser 4-Inch Puzzle Box Stash Storage Tin

1x A Nightmare on Elm Street Freddy Krueger Flask

1x Friday The 13th Jason Neighborhood Watch Tin Sign

1x Silent Retreat DVD movie

1x Saw Jigsaw Puppet Bottle Opener

1x Severed Finger Rubber Wine Stopper

1x Court of the Dead: The Poster Collection

1x Bates Motel Keychain/ Key Tag (from the movie Psycho)

1x The Walking Dead Negan Air Freshener (SDCC ’17 Exclusive)

1x The Walking Dead Daryl Wings Collectible Pin (NYCC ’17 Exclusive).

All of these great horror collectibles come packed in a 10 x 10 x 10-inch Hellraiser puzzle box themed storage box

Normally $119, you can get all of this for only $56.99!!!

Get your horror movies collectible box in time for Halloween.