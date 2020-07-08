Life-size attractions for geeks to watch out for

It is always surreal for a geek to see how characters on screen would scale in real life. How tall is Iron Man? How big is a Gundam? It would be cool to know. So here’s a list of life-size attractions where fans can find out how big or small some characters are in real life.

Gundam Yokohama

A life-size Gundam is already an existing attraction for fans in Odaiba. But a moving one is currently being built in Yokohama, and clips of some test runs have already been posted online. The video shows the RX-78-2 mobile suite leaning forward and raising its right leg. It will be very cool to see it up close once it is completed. Despite some COVID-19-related delays, this attraction is expected to open later in 2020.

Godzilla

The famous King of Monsters can be seen towering over Shinjuku. It is almost as big as how Godzilla would be in real life. But if you want to see how big of a monster it is up to scale, then watch out for the Godzilla Interception Operation Awaji attraction of Nijigen no Mori theme park. Not only will you see Godzilla to scale, you there are also activities that you can enjoy.

The life-size attraction is expected to open in 2020.

Robot Soldier

The Studio Ghibli Musem in Tokyo is a must visit for Hayao Miyazaki fans. Aside from a big plushie Totoro that will welcome you up front, you can also see a life-size Robot Soldier from Castle in the Sky. The Cat Bus from My Neighbor Totoro is also here, but they had to scale it down so it would fit.

Marvel Secret Command Center

We move away from Japan and its iconic characters for this entry. Madame Tussauds in London features a Marvel Secret Command Center, home to wax figures of the comic franchise’s movie versions. Meet a huge Hulk, which is around 4.5 meters high! You can also take a photo with Hawkeye, Iron Man, Captain America, and Nick Fury.

While these attractions may be closed at the moment due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic or currently in development, these sure give us something to look forward to once it is already safe to travel. Until then, we’ll keep these destinations on our lists.