Light Up The Dark Side With This LED Lighting Kit For LEGO Millennium Falcon

It seems the Jedi and the Resistance just can’t catch a break, can they? First, Luke Skywalker goes insane and dead, now, it turns out the Emperor is still alive and all the sacrifices of the Skywalkers have been in vain. Thankfully, one thing remains a constant beacon of hope in the Star Wars saga and that’s the Millennium Falcon. What better way to pay homage to it than by building your own LEGO version and then adorning it with the LED Lighting Kit For LEGO Millennium Falcon?

You might have the best and most special LEGO Millennium Falcon model, but it won’t be complete without the lights and effects which made it alive. That’s why we’re proud to give you the LED Lighting Kit For LEGO Millennium Falcon. It’s what you need against the incredibly persistent LEGO Sith and their LEGO Imperial armies.

The LED Lighting Kit For LEGO Millennium Falcon consists of a total of 88 LED lights of different colors (but mostly blue and red) to bring your precious LEGO model to life. Both the red and blue lights also have a flashing function and to remind everyone to never tell you the odds.

The lighting accessory uses low voltage (to conserve your hyperspace jump fuel) and only needs one USB plug for power. You need only 1, 2, or 2.4 amp USB-powered 5V power supply or a USB battery bank for the light show.

The cost? Not even Galactic Credits, the LED light kit will only set you back $64.99. Now, the Empire (or First Order, what have you) will know you mean business, it’s time for payback for what they did to Han… or not, ’cause you know, that’s not the way of the Jedi. Don’t do the Kessel run without these lights.