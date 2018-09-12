Long Beach Comic-Con Celebrates 10 Years

Geeks from all over converged on Long Beach this past weekend to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Long Beach Comic-Con. Thousands gathered to snag a few autographs, flip through a few hundred comic boxes, and of course, dress up as their favorite characters from movies, TV, video games, and comic books.

Among the crowds that attended the two day event, you could find the local R2 builders club, live professional wrestling, custom cars from all corners of pop culture, and the Space Expo, an educational con within a con. Special guests included Kristian Nairn (Hodor from “Game of Thrones”), most of the cast of the cult classic “Twin Peaks” (including Ray Wise and Sherilyn Fenn among others), and row after row of comic creators throughout Artist Alley, sharing their comics and original art to fans eager to add to their collections.

But no post about the latest, greatest comic-con is complete without a gallery of our favorite cosplayers. This batch barely scratches the surface, but it includes lots of characters we’ve never seen before at Long Beach Comic-Con, many of whom took part in the Cosplay Contest Saturday night in front of a packed room full of fans.

If you missed this year, you can join the fun next year at their sister show, Long Beach Comic Expo, scheduled for February 16-17, 2019.