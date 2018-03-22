Loot Crate Reveals Exclusive Frodo Figure in April’s Artifacts Crate

While there’s lots of collectible boxes out there, few can match the quality and diversity of cool exclusive items like the crew at Loot Crate. This April’s crate is the “Artifacts” theme and includes mystery items from Lord of the Rings, Marvel’s Avengers, The Dark Crystal, and Legend of Zelda.

Well, as of today, there’s one less item that’s a mystery in this crate: Frodo, clutching both his sword, Sting, and the One Ring around his neck, captured in an official Loot Crate Edition figure from Weta Workshop’s Mini Epic figure line. Personally, I’m loving the style of this figure. It’s not so much movie Elijah Wood style, but more animated, like the classic Ralph Bakshi, but still very much its own thing.

Loot Crate is known for having some of the best exclusives in the industry, always making for a fun, unexpected surprise whenever you crack open one of their boxes. But this was an item just too good to hide away for a minute longer. So if you needed any more reason to register for a Loot Crate subscription, now is the time to do it! I mean, how can you say no to those big blue eyes?

You can sign up here, but do it fast before the window to claim the April “Artifacts” crate, complete with this Frodo figure, goes away!