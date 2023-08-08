Which film franchise has more Oscar nominations and Academy Award wins, The Lord of the Rings or the Harry Potter franchise?

When it comes to classic fantasy movie franchises, it’s often a battle between Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy and the Harry Potter film series – but who has the most Oscar nominations and wins between them?

Who has more Oscar nominations: Lord of the Rings or Harry Potter?

The three movies from The Lord of the Rings’ main trilogy have both more Oscar nominations and more Oscar wins than all of the Harry Potter films combined: and to be fair, it’s not even close.

As a movie franchise, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), The Two Towers (2002), and The Return of the King (2003) have collectively achieved 30 Academy Award nominations over the years and won 17 of them.

Compare this to the 12 Academy Award nominations for the Harry Potter film series, arguably the bigger surprise here is that the Wizarding World film series has actually never won an Oscar.

In fact, The Lord of the Rings is so far above its competitors in the multi-sequel movie sphere that the franchise has more Academy Awards than the Harry Potter, Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Star Wars franchises combined!

Every LOTR Academy Award nomination and winning category

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) – Four Academy Awards and 13 nominations; the movie ended up winning 98 of its 152 nominations globally.

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) – Two Academy Awards and six nominations; the movie ended up winning 136 of its 222 nominations globally.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) – Eleven Academy Awards from eleven nominations; the movie ended up winning 258 out of its 337 nominations globally.

Will there ever be a film trilogy that matches The Lord of the Rings in terms of Academy Award nominations and wins?

