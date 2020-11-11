Lose Yourself In the World of the Stars of Sci-Fi and Fantasy Books

They say reading sci-fi and fantasy books is escapism, but that’s not a bad thing. And even if it were, then we’re probably going to get coals for Christmas, for immersing ourselves in the world of sci-fi and fantasy may very well be the one thing keeping us sane these days.

If you know what we’re talking about, you’ll love this collection of sci-fi and fantasy books, which would be awesome additions to your collection or gifts for Christmas.

The Stars of Sci-Fi and Fantasy books (from Open Road Media) are chock-full of dragons, stars, and steel.

The entire collection amounts to $375, but you can get all of the titles for only $15 until November 25.

If you’re looking to minimize your spending, you can get the following for a dollar:

Sister Light, Sister Dark

Watchstar

The Iron Maiden

Statesman

Bloodlight Chronicles

Dragon and Thief

TEKWAR

TEKLORDS

TEKLAB

Orbital Decay.

You can unlock more titles for $8-$14, a happy medium.

Authors included in the collection are Jane Yolen, Pamela Sargent, Piers Anthony, Steve Stanton, Timothy Zahn (Star Wars fans will recognize the name), Allen Steele, Tim Powers, William Shatner, and more.

Part of the profits made from this bundle will go to the Science Fiction & Fantasy Writers of America.

Get new books, pay what you want.