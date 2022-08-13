Love Death and Robots Season 4 Announced by Netflix

Love Death and Robots is an adult anthology animated TV show created by Tim Miller and Produced by Blur Studios. After being in development for almost eleven years, the television show made its way to Netflix with its first season in 2019. The season involved eighteen episodes, and after getting a solid viewership, the show was renewed for a season 2 released in 2021.

Simultaneously, a third season was announced ahead of the second season’s premiere. Till now, the first season is the biggest season. Each episode of the show tells a different story and has a different animation style. Interestingly, each episode involves different animation studios from all over the world.

Undoubtedly, the Sci-fi television show brings a different concept, and that’s what makes the viewers crave for more of it.

Love Death + Robots | Volume 3 Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 9912 Love Death + Robots | Volume 3 Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/wP1KiGUE6wY/hqdefault.jpg 1009258 1009258 center 32600

Love Death and Robots renewed for Season 4

Netflix announced the fourth season of Death Love and Robots on Friday, August 12, 2022, via social media. This is almost three months after the third season’s arrival on the streaming platform. The upcoming season will have nine episodes that will surely maintain the show’s legacy.

Besides this, the streaming giant also gave us a synopsis for the fourth season, and here it is:

Terror, imagination, and beauty combine in nine new episodes which stretch from uncovering an ancient evil to a comedic apocalypse, telling startling short stories of fantasy, horror, and science-fiction with trademark wit and visual invention.

Love, Death + Robots Volume IV is a GO! ?? ?? ? pic.twitter.com/ciDBiZtp7Y — Netflix (@netflix) August 12, 2022

Tim Miller, David Fincher, Jennifer Miller, and Joshua Donen will be taking up the responsibilities of the executive producers. Besides them, Jennifer Yuh Nelson will get involved in the project as Supervising director.

For now, no news regarding the release date has been received. However, as the announcement was made by Netflix recently, we can get to hear news of the show’s development later this year. Also, keeping in mind the release schedule of the previous seasons, the upcoming season might get released sometime in 2023.