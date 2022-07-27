Made in Abyss Season 2 Episode 4: Release Date and Time

Made in Abyss Season 2, titled The Golden City of the Scorching Sun, started with a bang, and till now, it has come up with three episodes. Now, Episode 4 is arriving soon, and fans can’t wait to meet Reg, Riko, and Nanachi.

Made in Abyss is an animated show with beautiful concepts and characters. It also has horror aspects that keep the fans on the edge of their seats. Well, the next episode is close to its official release, and here’s everything you need to know about its release schedule.

Made in Abyss Season 2 Episode 4, titled Friend, will officially release on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. The episode will be available on local channels in Japan at 11:30 PM. Unfortunately, the animated show doesn’t come out on streaming platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime. So, International fans can watch the upcoming episode on HIDIVE, and the below time schedule will help you track the episode:

Pacific Time – 7:30 AM

Eastern Time – 10:30 AM

British Time – 3:30 PM

European Time – 4:30 PM

India Time – 8:00 PM

Philippine Time – 10:30 PM

Australia Central Time – 12 AM

What happened in Episode 3?

Reg, Riko, and Nanachi, along with Majikaji, go to the craftsman who was giving the White Whisle/ Prushka a new form. Later, the adventure continues when the trio enters the village of Hollows with Majikaji. There, Riko’s Meinya gets hurt when a villager handles her roughly. That’s when the village’s defense system has to get activated so that the culprit can be punished.

The trio decides to relax at an Inn, but Riko’s health deteriorates when she consumes the poor-quality food. Suddenly, the arrival of the village’s princess Faputa left Nanachi in shock as she suspected her of being the one who had stolen Prushka. Lastly, fans saw a flashback in which Ganja arrived at the sixth layer, and there they crossed paths with some robot creatures.