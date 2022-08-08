Made in Abyss Season 2 Episode 6: Release Date and Time

Made in Abyss Season 2 Episode 6 is around the corner, and here’s everything fans might want to know about the upcoming episode.

The anime follows the orphan Riko, the central character of the anime. She befriends a human robot named Reg, who accompanies her on every adventure. Their first adventure was to go to Abyss and find Riko’s mother.

Made in Abyss anime has been well received by the community since the first season. Seeing the popularity of the anime, the creators are coming up with a live-action film, production of which started in 2021. Besides this, an action role-playing game based on the series is scheduled to release in September 2022.

Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness | Announcement Trailer BridTV 9388 Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness | Announcement Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/PxxlMXk_yUk/hqdefault.jpg 988119 988119 center 32600

Made in Abyss Season 2 Episode 6 will release on HIDIVE on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 11:30 PM in Japan. Other time zones can see the show’s arrival on the platform at different times. The below time schedule will make your streaming experience easy:

Pacific Time- 7:30 AM

Central Time- 9:30 AM

Eastern Time- 10:30 AM

British Time- 3:30 PM

Indian Time- 8:00 PM

What happened in Episode 5 of Made in Abyss?

The episode shows Mitty’s comeback and her reunion with Nanachi. On the other side, Reg has lost his way to the place where he has been staying. However, he doesn’t know that the turbinid dragon is coming after him. When the dragon attacked Reg, Gaburoon’s Interference Unit came to his rescue.

Later, Gaburoon held Reg responsible for the damage and asked him to leave the village immediately. He says this because he knows that he will not be able to stop Faputa. However, Reg isn’t affected by this, so he still follows Gaburoon to the village to find Nanachi and Riko. On the way, Gaburoon and Reg had an intense conversation about Faputa and her intentions.

Riko meets Wazukyan in a restaurant, and there she also meets Moogie, whom she asks about the language the hollows speak. After this, Riko remembers that she has to look for Nanachi and Reg.