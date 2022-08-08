Anime & Comics

Made in Abyss Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date and Time

By Aparna Ukil

Nanachi from Made in Abyss

Made in Abyss Season 2 Episode 6 is around the corner, and here’s everything fans might want to know about the upcoming episode.

The anime follows the orphan Riko, the central character of the anime. She befriends a human robot named Reg, who accompanies her on every adventure. Their first adventure was to go to Abyss and find Riko’s mother.

Made in Abyss anime has been well received by the community since the first season. Seeing the popularity of the anime, the creators are coming up with a live-action film, production of which started in 2021. Besides this, an action role-playing game based on the series is scheduled to release in September 2022.

Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness | Announcement Trailer

BridTV
9388
Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness | Announcement Trailer
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/PxxlMXk_yUk/hqdefault.jpg
988119
988119
center
32600

Made in Abyss Season 2 Episode 6: Release Date and Time

Made in Abyss Season 2 Episode 6 will release on HIDIVE on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 11:30 PM in Japan. Other time zones can see the show’s arrival on the platform at different times. The below time schedule will make your streaming experience easy:

  • Pacific Time- 7:30 AM
  • Central Time- 9:30 AM
  • Eastern Time- 10:30 AM
  • British Time- 3:30 PM
  • Indian Time- 8:00 PM

What happened in Episode 5 of Made in Abyss?

The episode shows Mitty’s comeback and her reunion with Nanachi. On the other side, Reg has lost his way to the place where he has been staying. However, he doesn’t know that the turbinid dragon is coming after him. When the dragon attacked Reg, Gaburoon’s Interference Unit came to his rescue.

Later, Gaburoon held Reg responsible for the damage and asked him to leave the village immediately. He says this because he knows that he will not be able to stop Faputa. However, Reg isn’t affected by this, so he still follows Gaburoon to the village to find Nanachi and Riko. On the way, Gaburoon and Reg had an intense conversation about Faputa and her intentions.

Riko meets Wazukyan in a restaurant, and there she also meets Moogie, whom she asks about the language the hollows speak. After this, Riko remembers that she has to look for Nanachi and Reg.

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below
LOGIN to Comment
LOGIN to Comment

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness | Announcement Trailer
Latest Trailers
Inscryption | Accolades Trailer
Aparna Ukil
@UkilAparna

Watching TV shows and movies are something that Aparna loves to do in her leisure time. Also, when there is nothing to binge-watch she enjoys playing video games.

Read more of Aparna's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know